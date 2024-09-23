The Miami Hurricane Offense Continues To Break Records; First Alert, September 22, 2024
For what it is worth, No. 7 Miami is off to a historic start to its season. For context, this is the first time that they have had an offense this good and explosive since the 2001 season. The last time the team won a national championship.
This is thanks to superstar quarterback Cam Ward and everything that he can do. There is a level of confidence that he is playing with that will make you think he knows exactly what is happening. For the most part, he does. There is a switch that flips when he is on the football field. The calm confident quiet leader that he gives the media turns into one of the cockiest players in the country and that is what has been missing from this Hurricanes team.
That is why the offensive has been off to such a great start. In four games, the team averages over 50 points, and over 600 yards a game (400 through the air and 200 rushing) while Ward should be the Heisman front-runner.
If they continue at this pace, who knows what could be done for the Hurricanes as they look to conquer the ACC for the first time since leaving the Big East.
Did you miss?
FOOTBALL STATS
59 – Points scored by Miami in the third quarter of games this season. By contrast, their opponents have scored a combined three points in that quarter.
4 – Sacks totaled by the Hurricanes defense in the win over USF. Miami now has a nation-leading 16 sacks on the year.
62 – Total rushing yards allowed by the Hurricanes against USF. Saturday’s win marked the third straight game Miami has held an opponent to fewer than 70 rushing yards. The Hurricanes are currently holding opponents to 64.8 rushing yards per game, a number that ranks sixth nationally.