Two-Way Hitter Commits To Miami; First Alert: June 18, 2024
If you haven't noticed, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team is trying to return to its winning ways and they are hitting the portal hard to find needs in their lineup. A special one just landed in their lap with Liberty's two-way star Todd Hudson committing to the program.
The outfielder and right-handed pitching sophomore have shown that he can do great things on both sides of the ball. He finished this past season hitting .286 with 11 home runs and 40 RBI, while also starting two games and appearing in 11 as a pitcher for the Flames. His stats show that he is a better hitter than pitcher but with some work things can play out in the favor of the Canes with an extra arm in the pen.
Now much has been happening in other sports during the summer but for the baseball team, things seem to be contuning to move in teh right direction under J.D. Arteaga and the rest of the Hurricane program.
Did you notice?
Daniel Cuvet made his debut in the Cape Cod League for the Brewster Whitecaps and hit a double for an RBI.
