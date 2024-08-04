Weekend Camp For The Hurricanes; First Alert: August 4, 2024
The Miami Hurricanes have now finished day three of fall camp in preparation for the 2024 season.
Media spoke to some of the starters that have something to prove with this season's expectation.
Damari Brown
On what he learned last season, while playing as a freshman, that can help him this year:
“Just always stay ready, seize the moment. Opportunity was there for me last year. It’s here for me now, so I’m just going to take advantage and keep moving forward, get better day by day.”
Tight end Cam McCormick
On how productive he believes the tight end room can be, now that is healthy, and has joined the team:
“This group can be really, really productive. We all have different skill sets and bring something different to the table. So, I’m excited to see what this room can do this year just because we’re a very unselfish room. We like to celebrate the success of others in the room and whenever someone in the room makes a big play … we’re all super excited, cheering, getting loud for each other. We know the hard work that we put in in the offseason is going to lead us to … when we get out there on Saturday, those big plays are going to find us, and we’ll be right there to celebrate with all of the guys.”
Defensive back Daryl Porter, Jr.
On what it means to now be one of the veterans in Miami’s secondary:
“I feel like I have to turn into a coach sometimes, telling them everything that I know from experience on and off the field. I feel like I have to do more outside of football.”
Receiver Xavier Restrepo
On his first impressions of Miami’s new-look secondary:
“I mean, everyone’s just running around the field. This is one of the best incoming groups I’ve ever seen. I mean, nothing more to say, you know? The guys are flying around, making plays on both sides of the ball, giving us really good competition, really good looks and we’ll be ready.”
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled
Hurricane's Results
Canes' In The Olympics
- Men's Basketball: Team USA 104, Puerto Rico 83