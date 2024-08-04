All Hurricanes

Weekend Camp For The Hurricanes; First Alert: August 4, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; A Miami Hurricanes fan holds up foam hands during the second half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; A Miami Hurricanes fan holds up foam hands during the second half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes have now finished day three of fall camp in preparation for the 2024 season.

Media spoke to some of the starters that have something to prove with this season's expectation.

Damari Brown

On what he learned last season, while playing as a freshman, that can help him this year:

“Just always stay ready, seize the moment. Opportunity was there for me last year. It’s here for me now, so I’m just going to take advantage and keep moving forward, get better day by day.”

Tight end Cam McCormick

On how productive he believes the tight end room can be, now that  is healthy, and  has joined the team:

“This group can be really, really productive. We all have different skill sets and bring something different to the table. So, I’m excited to see what this room can do this year just because we’re a very unselfish room. We like to celebrate the success of others in the room and whenever someone in the room makes a big play … we’re all super excited, cheering, getting loud for each other. We know the hard work that we put in in the offseason is going to lead us to … when we get out there on Saturday, those big plays are going to find us, and we’ll be right there to celebrate with all of the guys.”

Defensive back Daryl Porter, Jr.

On what it means to now be one of the veterans in Miami’s secondary:

“I feel like I have to turn into a coach sometimes, telling them everything that I know from experience on and off the field. I feel like I have to do more outside of football.”

Receiver Xavier Restrepo

On his first impressions of Miami’s new-look secondary:

“I mean, everyone’s just running around the field. This is one of the best incoming groups I’ve ever seen. I mean, nothing more to say, you know? The guys are flying around, making plays on both sides of the ball, giving us really good competition, really good looks and we’ll be ready.”

Today's Schedule

No games scheduled

Hurricane's Results

Canes' In The Olympics

  • Men's Basketball: Team USA 104, Puerto Rico 83

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebook, and Youtube

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle

JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/All Things Canes