Three Miami Hurricanes Are Headed to the Super Bowl: First Alert

Super Bowl LX is set as the New England Patriots complete a seven-year rebuild to return to a place they called home, while they face off against a familiar foe in the Seattle Seahawks, led by one of the best redemption stories in sports history behind quarterback Sam Darnold.
Moreover, this is the time to highlight some of the players who made the journey alongside these two teams and wore the orange and green during their time with the University of Miami. Seahawks rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo, Patriots rookie kicker Andres Borrogales, and veteran defensive lineman Leonard Taylor will each be at the big game.
Arroyo has been in and out of the lineup all season, battling injuries, while Taylor made the game-changing play against the Denver Broncos that allowed Borrogales to kick a field goal, which was the reason the Patriots won the game.
Countdown to Selection Sunday
50 days until March 15
First Alert: Monday, January 26, 2026
- NC State continues to be a hub for South Florida talent, landing more Canes commits as the transfer portal is officially closed.
- A Darian Mensah Update
Miami Hurricanes Quote of the Day
They had the guts, the faith, and the trust to look at a place that was a complete mess and say, "I'm going to be the person. I'm going to be a man of action. And I'm going to make things real and I'm going to make the University of Miami a prominent program once again. And we're going to win. And we're going to win big. And we're going to change the culture.”Mario Cristobal on NCG Loss
Miami Hurricanes Sunday Results
Women's Basketball: Miami 75, SMU 66
The Miami women’s basketball team earned a 75–66 road victory over SMU on Sunday evening at Moody Coliseum.
The Hurricanes were led by Amarachi Kimpson, who scored a game-high 23 points in her home state. Gal Raviv and Ahnay Adams followed with 18 points apiece, with Adams’ performance marking a career high.
Despite placing three players in double figures, the win did not come easily. Miami trailed for more than 34 minutes and faced a deficit as large as 15 points before mounting a late comeback to secure the victory.
Miami is now 12–8 overall and 4–5 in ACC play, while the Mustangs sit at 8–13 overall with a 1–8 record in conference action.
Miami Hurricanes Monday Schedule
- No games scheduled
Countdown to 2026 Miami Hurricanes Baseball Season
18 days (Lehigh at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, 7 p.m. ET)
We'll Leave You With This ...
