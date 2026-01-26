Three Miami Hurricanes Are Headed to the Super Bowl: First Alert

Super Bowl LX is set as the New England Patriots complete a seven-year rebuild to return to a place they called home, while they face off against a familiar foe in the Seattle Seahawks, led by one of the best redemption stories in sports history behind quarterback Sam Darnold.

Moreover, this is the time to highlight some of the players who made the journey alongside these two teams and wore the orange and green during their time with the University of Miami. Seahawks rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo, Patriots rookie kicker Andres Borrogales, and veteran defensive lineman Leonard Taylor will each be at the big game.

Arroyo has been in and out of the lineup all season, battling injuries, while Taylor made the game-changing play against the Denver Broncos that allowed Borrogales to kick a field goal, which was the reason the Patriots won the game.

Leonard Taylor III with the BLOCK! ❌🔥



NEvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+ Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/8dgDlwtAEP — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) January 25, 2026

Elijah Arroyo, Leonard Taylor and Borrogales made it the Super Bowl #GoCanes — #TajjStrong  (@BangBangCanes) January 26, 2026

Countdown to Selection Sunday

50 days until March 15

First Alert: Monday, January 26, 2026

NC State continues to be a hub for South Florida talent, landing more Canes commits as the transfer portal is officially closed.

A Darian Mensah Update

Sources to @mzenitz & me: Duke and Darian Mensah's camp continue to be in contact, and are working to try and find a resolution outside of court that would allow Mensah to transfer to another school.



A TRO filed by Duke currently prevents Mensah from enrolling at another school. pic.twitter.com/tgd4HVmbpx — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 25, 2026

The 2026 CFP National Champion issue of Sports Illustrated magazine has Mendoza's touchdown on the cover. We won't post it here, but copies can be ordered HERE.

Miami Hurricanes Quote of the Day

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti and Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal shake hands after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They had the guts, the faith, and the trust to look at a place that was a complete mess and say, "I'm going to be the person. I'm going to be a man of action. And I'm going to make things real and I'm going to make the University of Miami a prominent program once again. And we're going to win. And we're going to win big. And we're going to change the culture.” Mario Cristobal on NCG Loss

Miami Hurricanes Sunday Results

Women's Basketball: Miami 75, SMU 66

The Miami women’s basketball team earned a 75–66 road victory over SMU on Sunday evening at Moody Coliseum.

The Hurricanes were led by Amarachi Kimpson, who scored a game-high 23 points in her home state. Gal Raviv and Ahnay Adams followed with 18 points apiece, with Adams’ performance marking a career high.

Nat driving to the basket ➡️



Kia Scoring Drive of the Game vs. SMU!#GoCanes x @nataliewetzel14 pic.twitter.com/U8urhDaXlt — Hurricanes Women’s Basketball (@CanesWBB) January 26, 2026

Despite placing three players in double figures, the win did not come easily. Miami trailed for more than 34 minutes and faced a deficit as large as 15 points before mounting a late comeback to secure the victory.

Miami is now 12–8 overall and 4–5 in ACC play, while the Mustangs sit at 8–13 overall with a 1–8 record in conference action.

Miami Hurricanes Monday Schedule

No games scheduled

Countdown to 2026 Miami Hurricanes Baseball Season

Miami Hurricanes shortstop Jake Ogden (4) makes a play against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles during the final game of the 2025 NCAA Hattiesburg Regional game at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on June 2, 2025. | Matt Bush/Special to the Hattiesburg American / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

18 days (Lehigh at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, 7 p.m. ET)

Check us Out On:

We'll Leave You With This ...