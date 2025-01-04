Two New Hurricanes for the Men's Tennis Team; First Alert: January 4, 2025
University of Miami men’s tennis head coach Alex Santos announced the additions of Mattia Akcan and Jules Garot.
The two new Hurricanes will join the team for 2025 season.
“We felt a very strong alignment with Mattia during his recruiting process in a holistic vision of what he wanted from his college experience: to become a better person while excelling in both academics and on the tennis court,” said Santos. “Mattia’s passion for tennis, talent and intensity will add incredible value to the program.”
Akcan comes to Miami after spending his freshman year at the University of Florida and has earned a career-high ITF junior ranking of 2431. This past fall season, Akcan notched five singles wins and three doubles wins.
“I’m super excited to become a Cane,” said Garot. “I chose Miami because of the great energy and connection I felt with coaches and team, as well as the strong academic environment.”
From Belgium, Garot makes his way to Miami after earning a career-high ITF junior ranking at 359 while becoming the No. 28 player in Belgium.
“Jules’s ability to read a match and to adapt and solve different problems along with his commitment to his game will make him flourish at Miami,” said Santos. “We love his discipline, relentless and his belief that his best tennis is yet to come.”
“I’m very excited to join the Miami team and I can’t wait to show my level and my abilities to fight for the team,” said Garot.
Akcan and Garot will join Leonardo Dal Boni, Mehdi Sadaoui and Maximo Oberto Calleri as newcomers and play alongside returning players Martin Katz, Antonio Prat and Nacho Serra Sanchez.
Quote of the Day:
“I never wanted to be just another athlete. I wanted to be the best.”- Ed Reed
Did you notice....
Both men's and women's tennis teams have their spring schedules ready to be viewed as the season quickly approaches.