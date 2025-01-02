How to Watch: Miami Men's Basketball at Virginia Tech
From a standings perspective, the two worst teams in the ACC will look to pick up their first win in conference play. The Miami Hurricanes (4-9, 0-2) will stay on the road and battle the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-8, 0-2) Saturday afternoon at the Cassell Coliseum.
Miami continues to find ways to lose games after a strong showing. The issue is not being about to finish games. Virginia Tech is the opposite. They have lost games by constant blowouts but their most recent game was a victory against Navy.
The star of the Hurricanes this season has been Matthew Cleveland who has started to find his own.
Against Boston College he was all over the floor playing like the huge guard that he is.
Cleveland has been the loan's bright spot this season as he had another impressive performance. He finished the game with a game-high 21 points, shooting 7-17 FG, 2-4 3FG adding in three blocks and one steal.
The Hurricanes will look to get the first conference win of the season as they try to push towards an attempt at the ACC Tournament.
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Miami (4-9, 0-2 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (5-8, 0-2 ACC) Sat. Jan. 4 at 2:00 ET.
WHERE: Cassell Coliseum
TV: ESPN+/ACC Network
Series Miami 9, Virginia Tech 6: Each team is struggling and looking for their first ACC Win. The Hurricanes are holding on to a four-game winning streak against Virginia Tech as they look to continue their win again.
Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes dropped its ninth game of the season against Boston College after failing to hold off the Eagles from a 19-point lead. Matthew Cleveland led both teams in scoring with 21 points.
Last Time, Out Hokies: Virginia Tech was blown out by No. 4 Duke where projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg scored 24 points as Tobi Lawal was the Hokies leading scorer with 19.