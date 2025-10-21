University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame & Museum Announces Class of 2026 Inductees
The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame & Museum announced Tuesday its Class of 2026 inductees for the 56th UM Sports Hall of Fame & Museum Induction Banquet, which will be held next spring.
The 10-member Class of 2026 is comprised of Sam Dorman (diving), Wendy Foote (basketball), Bryan Garcia (baseball), Duke Johnson (football), Savanah Leaf (volleyball), Mike Rumph (football), Duane Starks (football), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (soccer), Shakima Wimbley (track & Field) and former Hurricanes football coach and player Mark Richt.
"On behalf of the UM Sports Hall of Fame & Museum, it gives us great pleasure to announce the 2026 Class of inductees, which is comprised of UM athletes from seven different sports,” said UMSHoF&M President Mark Drobiarz. "We will celebrate this diverse class and showcase their outstanding accomplishments from their Miami career at our induction banquet in the Spring of 2026."
This year's class will be formally introduced during an on-field ceremony at the Miami-NC State football game on Saturday, November 15 at Hard Rock Stadium as part of the "Hall of Fame Game" ceremonies.
The 56th UMSHoF&M Induction Banquet will be held in the spring of 2026 at a site and date to be announced later. For information on the banquet or the Hall of Fame's other events, visit or contact the UMSHoF&M at 305-284-2775.
The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame & Museum is a non-profit organization founded in 1966 by eight Miami-Dade County Circuit Court judges, all University of Miami alumni. The founders wanted to establish an organization that would recognize those student-athletes, coaches and administrators who excelled at their sport and brought acclaim to the University through their achievements and championships. With the addition of the Class of 2026, only 382 honorees have been inducted into the UM Sports Hall of Fame & Museum in the University’s 100-year history.
Class of 2026 Biographies:
Sam Dorman (Diving, 2010-2015)
The 2015 NCAA champion in the 3-meter springboard competition with a NCAA record of 529.10 points, the first diver to ever eclipse the 500-point mark. Dorman was a three-time All-American (2014 and 2015 in the 1-meter, plus 2015 in the 3-meter) and was named the 2015 ACC Diver of the Year. In 2013, Dorman won gold in the 1-meter, 3-meter and 3-meter synchro diving competitions at the AT&T National Diving Championships in Iowa City, Iowa. At the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Dorman and Michigan's Mike Hixon teamed to win the silver medal in the 3-meter synchro competition.
Wendy Foote (Basketball, 1974-1978)
Foote, Miami’s first 1,000-point scorer, averaged a school-record 25.2 points per game in 1977-78 as a senior. For her career, she averaged 18.9 points per game, never having a season average below 15 points per game. She set a then-school record with 40 points in 1978 in a game versus Miami-Dade NW. In the summer of 1979, Foote became the first University of Miami basketball player since Rick Barry to sign a professional contract when she signed to play with New Orleans Pride of the Women’s Professional Basketball League. Foote passed away in 2015 at the age of 59.
Bryan Garcia (Baseball, 2014-2016)
Miami’s all-time leader in saves with 43, Garcia was named the 2016 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year, when he tallied 18 saves (fourth-most in school history) and helped the Canes to their last College World Series appearance. His career saves total of 43 is also tied for the most in ACC history. In that 2016 season, Garcia had a 1.89 earned run average with 55 strikeouts in only 38 innings. Garcia spent 4 seasons (2019-2022) in Major League Baseball with the Detroit Tigers.
Duke Johnson (Football, 2012-2014)
Johnson is Miami’s all-time leading rusher with 3,519 yards in 526 carries (third all-time) and a 6.69 yards-per-carry average (highest among the top 25 all-time rushing leaders). He is also the school leader in all-purpose yards with 5,526. Johnson led the Canes in rushing three consecutive years and was named All-ACC in 2012, 2013 and 2014. His 1,652 yards in 2014 is the second highest single-season total. Johnson is tied with UMSHoF&M members Clinton Portis and Edgerrin James with 14 career 100-yard rushing games. He was a third-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft and played eight NFL seasons.
Savanah Leaf (Volleyball, 2012-2014)
Leaf was the 2014 ACC Volleyball Player of the Year and was also named a second-team American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American. She was named a first-team All-ACC selection in 2013 and 2014, as well as a first-team All-ACC Academic selection. In 2014, she earned second-team Capital One Academic All-American honors. A finalist for the 2014 Senior CLASS Award, she ranks in the Top 10 in Miami career kills (1,194) and career points (1,401.5), as well as fifth in single-season kills and fourth in single-season points. Born in London, England, but raised mostly in California, Leaf competed in the 2012 London Olympics for Great Britain and is currently a filmmaker.
Mark Richt (Football Head Coach 2016-2018, Player 1978-82)
Richt was instrumental in striving to change the culture of Miami football, upgrading the facilities, making the first donation and spearheading the building of the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility. Returning to his alma mater (where he played quarterback), Richt led Miami to a 26-13 record for the final three seasons (2016-18) of his head coaching career, securing three bowl appearances, including one New Year’s Six Bowl, the Orange in 2017. Two of his three Miami teams posted top 20 finishes, the 2016 team at No. 20 and the 2017 team at No. 13. He led Miami to the 2017 ACC Coastal Division title, the school’s first division title since joining the ACC, and he was named both the ACC Coach of the Year and the Walter Camp Coach of the Year in 2017. Richt was named to the National Football Foundation's College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Mike Rumph (Football, 1998-2001)
Rumph was an outstanding member of the secondary during his career, which culminated in the 2001 national championship his senior year. A quiet but productive player, he compiled 117 career tackles. two forced fumbles and six interceptions, including four in 1998. A two-time first-team All-Big East selection in 2000 and 2001 and second team in 1999, he was drafted in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft (26th overall) by the San Francisco 49ers and spent six seasons in the league. Rumph is currently the Director of Recruiting and On-Campus Experience for the Canes football program.
Duane Starks (Football, 1996-1997)
A junior college transfer as a defensive back, Starks made his impact felt in just two seasons with the Hurricanes. In 1996, he led the team with three interceptions and tied for the team lead with nine pass break-ups. He also returned 10 punts for 127 yards, a 12.7-yard average. In 1997, he had 87 total tackles with 58 of those unassisted and led the team again with three interceptions and nine pass break-ups, while returning 26 punts for 298 yards, an 11.5 yards per average with one touchdown -- an 85-yard return against Baylor. The fastest player on the Canes, Starks was drafted in the first round (10th overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in the 1998 NFL Draft and went on to return an interception for a touchdown in Super Bowl XXXV as the Ravens won the championship.
Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Soccer, 2015-2018)
Making her mark as a redshirt freshman in 2015, Tullis-Joyce's name is all over the UM record book for goalkeepers. She holds single-season records for fewest goals against average (0.84 in 2016) and fewest goals against (16 in 2016) and owns three of the Top 10 in school history in each of those two categories. For her career, she is second all-time in minutes in goal (5,565) and shutouts (14), third all-time in wins (24) and fourth all-time in saves (258). A 2018 second-team All-ACC selection, she was also a three-time All-ACC Academic selection in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Tullis-Joyce currently plays for Manchester United in the English Professional Footballers' Association and was recently named to the 2025 Women’s Super League Team of the Year. She is also a member of the United States Women's National Team.
Shakima Wimbley (Track & Field, 2014-17)
One of the best Canes sprinters ever, Wimbley rewrote the Miami and ACC record books. The superstar closed her ACC career with eight 200m titles, seven 400m titles, three 4x100m titles and five 4x400m titles. She also owns six school records, four ACC records and six ACC Championship records. Wimbley was outstanding at the 2017 ACC Outdoor Championships, winning the 200 meters, the 400 meters, the 4x100 relay and the 4x400 relay and earning ACC Women’s Track MVP honors for the second straight year. An eight-time All-American, Wimbley captured the 2017 NCAA championship in the indoor 400 meters competition with a time of 51.07 seconds, the fastest time in the world that year.
