What to Know Ahead of Miami's ACC Tournament Bout Against Louisville: First Alert

Make no mistake about it, falling out of the AP Top 25 ahead of the ACC Tournament was a gut punch for the Miami fan base. However, if there was ever a time to play with a chip on their shoulder, the Hurricanes have it awaiting in the ACC Tournament against Louisville.

The same Louisville team walked into a top-25-ranked Miami's house and left with a win just a little over one week ago. In that game, though, a slow start forced the Hurricanes to claw themselves back into the action, which they did. The Hurricanes ultimately lost by just three points, leaving a bad taste in the mouths of many.

The Cardinals went on to defeat SMU in the ACC tournament and now sit perched in what many Hurricane fans and players consider their spot in the top 25.

"I told them everything we've done is over with now," Miami head coach Jai Lucas said after the team's loss to Louisville. "The regular season is done. Now we're into (the conference tournament). We're into March, and it's win or go home. That's the biggest thing."

That road to the tournament begins tonight, as the Hurricanes take on the Cardinals and their dynamic backcourt of Ryan Conwell and Mikel Brown Jr., who are averaging nearly 40 points between the two of them. As they did in the previous matchup, Miami's advantage will be on the block and in the paint, where Malik Reneau and Ernest Udeh Jr. will have to loom large and make a difference both on the glass and in the scoring column.

As far as bracketology is concerned, Miami is essentially a mortal lock for the Big Dance, as they're way off the bubble, but not close enough to the upper echelon of the conference to secure a better seed. However, if the Hurricanes do end up at the 8-seed line, the chances of them seeing a similarly structured Power 4 foe go up, as opposed to a conference champion from one of the other leagues.

Miami Hurricanes Quote of the Day

"We need some dogs. We've got to get some guys that are passionate about football, that love football. That want to come out every day and compete on the practice field, in the weight room." Dan Morgan

Miami Hurricanes Wednesday Results

Women's Tennis: Miami 7, Boston University 0

Baseball: Miami 9, UCF 5

Miami Hurricanes Thursday Schedule

Men's Basketball: Miami vs. No. 24 Louisville | ACC Tournament | Charlotte, North Carolina | Live Stats | Watch

