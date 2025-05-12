Rookie Jersey Numbers Revealed For Miami Hurricanes Draft Picks
Last month, there were seven Miami Hurricanes drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft and a handful more either signed as undrafted free agents or received rookie mini camp invites. In what is an exciting moment for rookies on their first NFL team, these former Canes received their jersey numbers last week. For anyone looking to follow their favorite former Hurricanes or purchase a jersey on their new NFL teams, these are their rookie jersey numbers.
QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans #1
As expected the first overall pick sticks with the same #1 jersey he was handed at the draft.
TE Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks #18
Arroyo opts for number #18 in recent memory, most notably chosen by 2022 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell.
OL Jalen Rivers, Cincinnati Bengals #87
Rivers will wear the #87, most recently worn by Lawrence Guy.
LB Francisco Mauigoa, New York Jets #51
Mauigoa takes former Hurricanes' great Jonathan Vilma's #51 jersey as a rookie.
Edge Tyler Baron, New York Jets #94
Baron gets a #94 jersey that surprisingly hasn't been worn by a Jet since 2022.
K Andres Borregales, New England Patriots #36
Borregales will be rocking the #36 this year. Perhaps he's a fan of the Wu-Tang Clan.
RB Damien Martinez, Seattle Seahawks #22
Martinez will be wearing #22 in Seattle, a number we expect him to turn into a jersey plenty of Seahawks fans end up buying in a few years.
WR Xavier Restrepo, Tennessee Titans #87
Speaking of jersey sales. Hurricanes fans may make Restrepo's #87 the best-selling undrafted free agent jersey this year.
DT Simeon Barrow Jr, Atlanta Falcons #91
Barrow will wear #91. A jersey number only worn by eight Falcons in the team's history.
