ACC Baseball Series of the Week: No. 14 Georgia Tech at Miami
It's a big weekend for the Miami Hurricanes as they prepare to keep their hot streak alive against the best team in the ACC.
Winners of their last six of eight games, and winners of the last two series, the Canes are looking to make strides in being a quality baseball team again. They are already dealing with a few key injuries, but in place, some freshmen have stepped to the plate and highlighted some of the recruiting that J.D. Arteaga did over the summer.
The only issue is that the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are one of the hottest teams in baseball today. Sitting with a 14-4 ACC record, they continue to prove that they are one of the best teams in the conference and have one of the best players.
Thanks to Kyle Lodise, the Jackets have one of the best lineups in the country. Lodise is batting .395 with 51 hits, 13 home runs, 44 RBIs, and an .860 slugging percentage. Safe to say Hugus Griffin and the rest of the Miami Hurricanes bullpen might have a long weekend. Still, the Hurricanes have what it takes to upset the team and reinsert themselves back into the conversation as a premier program in the ACC.
How to Watch No. 14 Georgia Tech At Miami Baseball
What: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Friday, April 18
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida
TV: ACC Network
Live Stream: ACCNX
ACC Baseball Standings (4/7)
1. Georgia Tech (14-4 ACC, 29-7 Overall)
2. Clemson (11-4, 33-6)
3. Florida State (11-4, 28-7)
4. North Carolina (11-7, 28-8)
5. Louisville (9-6, 26-9)
6. NC State (9-6, 24-12)
7. Wake Forest (9-9, 23-13)
8. Virginia Tech (9-9, 23-13)
9. Duke (9-9, 24-14)
10. Virginia (9-9, 20-14)
11. Miami (6-9, 20-17)
12. Boston College (7-11, 17-18)
13. Stanford (6-12, 19-14)
14. Pitt (5-10, 18-16)
15.California (6-12, 17-18)
16. Notre Dame (4-14, 16-17)