ACC Baseball Standings: Miami Begins to Creep Up As It Gets Hot
The Miami Hurricanes just took a minor step back, dropping their midweek game against FIU, but ahead is a weekend of endless possibilities. The Hurricanes are currently in 11th place in the ACC but can easily start to creep into the top eight or even five by the end of the season.
The Canes have won their last eight of 11 games and have one three series in a row, the biggest against No. 13 (now No. 24) Georgia Tech. They still have a series loss to Florida State, North Carolina, and Wake Forest, but they continue to show signs of improvement as the season progresses.
This also takes some (not all) of the pressure off of head coach J.D. Arteaga who got this team to make a run the ACC Tournament. The only thing that fans care about now are making regionals and after can the conversations of returning to Omaha can begin to resurfaces.
Their next two series will be the most important. The Canes will be on the road to take on Boston College, which has started to streak, and will take on No. 25 NC State at home the following weekend.
ACC Baseball Standings (4/21)
1. Florida State (11-4, 29-7)
2. Clemson (13-5, 35-7)
3. NC State (12-6, 27-12)
4. Georgia Tech (14-7, 29-11)
5. North Carolina (13-8, 31-9)
6. Duke (12-9, 28-14)
7. Louisville (10-8, 28-11)
8. Virginia (9-9, 20-15)
9. Wake Forest (10-11, 26-15)
10. Virginia Tech (10-11, 25-15)
11. Miami (9-9, 23-17)
12. Boston College (9-12, 19-20)
13. Notre Dame (7-14, 20-17)
14. Stanford (6-15, 19-17)
15.California (6-15, 18-21)
16. Pitt (5-13, 18-19)