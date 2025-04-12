All Hurricanes

All-Time Bullpen Meltdown Stiffles Miami, Dropping Game One 13-3 Against the Blue Devils

The Miami Hurricanes drop game one to the Duke Blue Devils after a troubling first inning from ace Griffin Hugus and a coaching meltdown in the sixth inning.

Miami Hurricanes Third Baseman Daniel Cuvet at bat against Duke on Friday Night Matchup. / Miami Athletics

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (18-17, 4-9 ACC) battled back and forth against the Duke Blue Devils (23-12, 9-7 ACC) for six innings before a bullpen meltdown in the sixth gifted the Blue Devils six runs defeating the Canes 13-3.

The so-relizted starter Griffin Hugus struggled on the mound today against the Blue Devils despite how good he has been all season. He only lasted 3.1 innings, giving up four runs in the first inning that the Hurricanes could not climb out of.

It wasn't from a lack of trying. Miami had runners on base like in most games, but they struggled to bring in those runs. Down 4-0, left fielder Max Gavin added another homerun to his steller campaign to jolt some spark for the Canes.

Following him was a consistent day from Dorian Gonzalez Jr. and Daniel Cuvet. Both scored two more runs and kept momentum flowing for the Hurricanes.

After came one of the greatest collapses in program history. The sixth inning started with Carson Fischer on the mound. He came in for Hugus in the third and was playing well, and the defense was something to boast about as well. It got to the point where the Canes had a spectacular double play to get one step closer to get back to the streaking bats. Then coach J.D. Arteaga pulled Fischer after he let on a few runners. Soon after, an all-time collapse left many in Mark Light Park speechless and led to many exiting the stands.

The Hurricanes burned through three arms, Alex Giroux, Michael Fernandez, and Jackson Cleveland, who gave up a single, walk, hit batter, hit batter, run scored, grand slam, 4 runs scored, home run, run scored, and hit batter. This was to extend the lead to 11-3 and kill this game and likely the season.

The Hurricanes were left lifeless and will try to summon something up for tomorrow's game against the Blue Devils.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

