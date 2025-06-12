Another Miami Hurricanes Pitcher Enters the Transfer Portal
The Miami Hurricanes are losing one of their best arms from the NCAA tournament as RHP Jackson Cleveland enters the transfer portal.
"After much thought and prayer, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining," Cleland posted on his X. "I’m incredibly grateful to the University of Miami and the entire coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to wear the U."
Cleveland continued.
"The relationships I’ve built with my teammates and the chance to pitch in both a Regional and Super Regional are memories I’ll carry forever. Thank you, Miami — and thank you to everyone who has supported me. I’m excited for what’s ahead and looking forward to finding the right opportunity to compete, grow, and contribute."
Cleveland did not see a lot of action during the regular season, with only 19 appearances. He pitched 24.1 innings and finished the season with a 4.44 ERA, allowing only 15 hits, 12 runs, and 24 strikeouts.
He started to gain traction through the postseason, specifically against Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Regional when the Hurricanes were down huge and he pitched some of his baseball of his life. He continued to do the same against Louisville in the Super Regionals. He has one year of eligibility left and could have been a massive arm for the Canes next season.
Some of the recruiting the Canes have done has been a lot of pitchers to retool the bullpen. This could be another reason for the Portal entry for Cleveland. He has a lot of promise for whatever team he lands on next and will be remembered by many for his efforts as a Hurricane.