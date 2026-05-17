The Baseball Transfer Portal is Nearly Open, and Miami Loses Three Players in the Process

The transfer portal is one of the most important times of year, but it also comes at the worst time for the Miami Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes are gearing up for a deep postseason run that could lead to another Super Regional appearance if everything clicks together. But without some players, it could be a struggle.

The Canes are losing three players thanks to the transfer portal, starting with first baseman Cian Copeland.

Thankful to the Univeristy of Miami for the opportunity. I will be entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility.

Ready to help a program win pic.twitter.com/mf26p7HaGw — Cian Copeland (@CianCopeland00) May 17, 2026

Copeland was a bright spot to start the season, but after some time and inconsistencies at bat, he would find himself on the bench for the rest of the season. Head coach J.D. Arteaga would have loved to keep him for next season, but now Copeland is gone, the Canes look towards the future with the freshman on the bench.

However, two freshmen also entered the portal. The first was a massive pitcher, LJ Drummond. He showed flashes during midweeks, but never got a chance against some of the top teams in the ACC when the Canes' bullpen clearly needed some juice.

Entering the Transfer Portal

Univeristy of Miami

3 years of eligibility

Fastball 89-92

Curveball 78-80

Slider 82-85

Changeup 80-84 pic.twitter.com/6q6huU7DFd — Lj Drummond (@lj_drummond) May 13, 2026

The other freshman was Mason Greenhouse, who was the No. 133 player in the 2025 class. Greenhouse saw a limited time on the field as well, but with so many players and youth on the team, he was one of the biggest bright spots whenever he had a chance to get on the field.

More Canes are expected to enter the portal from the younger side, but similar to last season, a deep postseason run could keep plenty around on the roster. It could also be a positive sign for the future.

Focusing on the ACC Tournament

The Hurricanes are now focused on the new issue at hand with the ACC Tournament and trying to get a few wins under their belt. The Canes are a team that is comfortably in the tournament, but the question is whether they are a low two seed or a high three seed.

The Hurricanes missed out on a massive RPI-boosting series, dropping game one against No. 11 Florida State before winning the last outing of the regular season. It was one of their most complete games from an offensive and defensive standpoint.

The Hurricanes will have a chance to make their own destiny with this path, as they try to get into the best regional as quickly as possible.

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