Miami's Star Slugger Prepares for War Against No. 11 Florida State

CORAL GABLES — A statement is one way to look at this weekend's series against No. 11 Florida State for the Miami Hurricanes.

They have one of the better offenses in the country and in the ACC, but they are up against a pitching monster in Wes Mendes and the rest of the Seminoles' lineup. However, for some, it is just another series.

“Faced him last year a few times when we played them,” star slugger Derek Williams said. “I know he’s a good pitcher and what he brings to the table, but I love competition and rising up to the occasion. I’m excited for it, and it’s a little in-state rivalry to end the season. I’m ready to go.”

Williams season has been one for the history books in his eyes. He is playing his way to a finalist position for ACC Player of the Year, and before Alex Sosa's monster series against Louisville, he led the team in home runs, RBIs, and batting average.

Currently with 15 doubles, 14 homers, 48 runs scored, 65 RBIs, all with a .382 batting average, and a 1.170 OPS, Williams looks to take advantage of his opportunity to put on a show on the road in a rivalry series.

Miami Hurricanes right fielder, Derek Williams smashing a homerun against Lehigh. | Miami Athletics

“This season is one that I’ll remember the most,” said star slugger Derek Williams ahead of the series. “It’s my last ride at college and the University of Miami. I’m going to try to make it the best year I can possibly make it and going out on a bang.”

That bang is against the No. 11-ranked team in the country. Both teams are fighting for a regional hosting spot, even if the Hurricanes' chances are similar to the Noles. With Williams leading the charge, this team can secure a series win against one of the best teams in the country while also helping themselves by playing for a double-bye in the ACC Tournament.

The team is banged up, and the constant rotation of players in and out of the lineup has made it hard for them to really know who they are. But with the depth of the roster, it also helps to know that the future is bright with the freshmen showing out with their opportunities.

The Hurricanes will open the final regular season series of the year against the Noles at 6:00 p.m. ET on ACCNX.

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