BREAKING: Miami Pitcher Nick Robert Out for Remainder of 2025 Season

University of Miami head baseball coach J.D. Arteaga announced Thursday evening that right-handed pitcher Nick Robert will miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to an elbow injury.

Nick Robert made eight appearances this season, including six starts. He compiled a 2-4 win-loss record with a 7.14 ERA over 29 innings pitched. His last appearance was back on March 30 in against North Carolina where the sophomore threw 27 pitches in 0.2 innings. The Hurricanes won that Sunday contest against the Tar Heels, 4-2.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a three-game series against the Duke Blue Devils at Mark Light Field. Friday’s first pitched is scheduled to commence at 7 p.m., and all three games will be broadcasted on ACCNX.

How to Watch Duke at Miami Baseball

What: Duke Blue Devils @ University of Miami Hurricanes

When: Friday, April 11

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ACCNX

Miami Player to Watch

Fabio Peralta, Miami Hurricanes - The Hurricanes blew out the Wildcats on Wednesday, so there were a ton of great performances. However, it was Peralta's three-run home run in the third inning that broke a 1 - 1 tie and sent Miami on their way to a dominant win. The center fielder was a catalyst to the victory with three RBIs, and he will look to come up with more big hits against Duke this weekend.

Duke Player to Watch

Ben Miller, Duke Blue Devils - Miller's bat has been red-hot all season. He's batting .336 with 15 home runs and 43 RBIs. This season, he leads the team in OPS, hits, HRs, RBIs, and slugging. Miami will have to find a way to cool his bat off in this series.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

