Bullpen Struggles Keep Miami in the Loss Column against UCF
The Miami Hurricanes are struggling to find the right pitching rotation as they drop another midweek game against the UCF Knights 14-4.
The starter struggled for the first time this season against UConn and now the midweek rotation seems to be dealing with the same issues. The Hurricanes had eight pitchers on the mound against the Knights and none stopped the offensive onslaught that the Knights brought.
The Knights scored in all but three innings against the Canes and forced J.D. Arteaga and his staff to think and dig deep to try and figure out an issue that was supposed to be solved during the offseason and the transfer portal. The only pitcher to go longer than a full inning was transfer pitcher Rob Evans who finished with an ERA of 3.68, allowing four hits but only one run and two strikeouts in 1.2 innings.
Give credit to the players of UCF. They are playing out of their mind scoring over 70 runs in their last five games and the Hurricanes just happened to be their next victim. They have a top-five pitcher core in the country and have one of the best-hitting teams in the country as well. This win will put more eyes on the Big 12 team than the struggling Hurricanes who now head to No. 14 Wake Forest to kick off ACC play.
More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.