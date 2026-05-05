Can Miami Steal a Double-Bye Bid in the ACC Tournament?

Two more series and the Miami Hurricanes will then prepare for the ACC Tournament, which starts on May 19.

The Hurricanes have had an up-and-down season, even with their best record and play in the J.D. Arteaga saga. It's not that they aren't a good team; the issues lie in the details that they have yet to overcome this season.

It cost them in the NC State series that would have boosted their RPI, likely gotten them ranked again, and would have led to a clash with Florida State that could have had regional hosting on the line.

Now the Hurricanes are looking for a double-bye in the new-format ACC Tournament, which will come down to this final weekend of ACC series play against FSU and Louisville.

Updated ACC Standings (as of 5/3)

1. Georgia Tech (19-5 ACC, 39-8 Overall)

2. North Carolina (18-7, 37-9-1)

3. Boston College (35-16 overall, 17-10 ACC)

4. Florida State (15-9, 33-14)

5. Miami (33-14, 13-11)

6. Wake Forest (32-17, 14-13)

7. Virginia (32-16, 12-12)

8. NC State (30-17, 12-12)

9. Virginia Tech (25-21, 13-14)

10. Pittsburgh (28-18, 10-14)

11. Louisville (26-22, 10-14)

12. Stanford (22-22, 10-14)

13. Notre Dame (24-20, 11-16)

14. Duke (23-24, 9-16)

15. Clemson (28-20, 8-16)

16, California (24-23, 8-16)

The Hurricanes currently sit in fifth place, right behind the Seminoles for the final spot for a double bye. These two weekends are vital for the Canes if they still want to have the best chance of getting a deeper run in the tournament, similar to their 2023 outing. Last season was a blip in their resume with an early first-round exit, but they made up for it by reaching the Super Regionals in the NCAA Tournament as a three-seed.

Louisville infielder Kamau Neighbors beats Miami infielder Jake Ogden and turns the double play to first during the NCAA baseball Super Regional game 2 at Jim Patterson Stadium on June 7, 2025 in Louisville, Ky. | Michelle Hutchins/Special to the Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They lost to the Cardinals in an epic series, but have a chance to make up for some of the damage and pain in their final home series of the year. The Hurricanes are looking for their best efforts to end the season, starting with fielding and their bullpen.

The Hurricanes also prepare for their final midweek game of the season, boasting one of their best records in over a decade. The Canes will face off against FIU in the final game of the series, looking for another sweep.

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