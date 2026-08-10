The Miami Hurricanes Player Who Could Be One of the Biggest Surprises in the ACC

The ACC has some of the best talent in the country, but most of the time it goes unnoticed until the Miami Hurricanes change the narrative last season.

Even if the Canes didn't win the ACC, a National Championship game appearance, along with two wins over the SEC and Ohio State, proved that the talent is there in the conference and only needed a chance to be shown.

Three first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and the Canes 2027 class look to be just as loaded. However, much of that talent will be homegrown stars, except for a few.

One particular talent is flashing at the right time in the team's best position group. The Miami Hurricanes' secondary is regarded as one of the best in the nation early in Fall Camp, and Omar Thornton continues to be a shining pillar in the group.

The Boston College transfer has been one of the biggest hitters in the country before he left the North for Coral Gables. Now with more eyes on him and his playstyle, he will be one of the biggest surprises in the ACC this season.

It also helps that the Canes' secondary is loaded everywhere, but with his play style and how he fares against the run, he will be one of the most important players this season. Miami's run defense took a hit after losing its two star defensive linemen, especially in the run game.

Thornton is that key. He totaled 82 tackles last season along with an interception, pass deflections, two sacks, and, most importantly, four forced fumbles.

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball while Boston College Eagles defensive back Omar Thornton (0) defends during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's why the Canes love him, and why his teammates have his back.

“We just had each other’s backs," Star defensive back Xavier Lucas said about the secondary. "We stuck together all throughout the season. If one was out, the next one’s in. Just rooting for each other, just staying in one group and just staying together.”

With Thornton helping in the running attack, the Canes also know they can be riskier with some opportunities. For all the positives the Hurricanes had last season defensively, they also could have had more big-time plays with more interceptions.

Thorton helps with both of those options to be a disruptor all over the field, making him one of the most dangerous players on the Hurricanes' roster.

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