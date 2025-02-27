College Baseball Preview and Prediction: Miami vs. Florida
Fresh off another offensive explosion from the Miami Hurricanes baseball team in which they knocked off the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 14-6, the Canes now take to the road to start a three-game weekend series with their rivals the Florida Gators. Miami has started their season with an 8-1 record while their SEC opponent currently sits undefeated with a 9-0 record. The U will look to knock off their bitter rivals on Friday and hand them their first loss of the season. This game and series will be a major litmus test for the Hurricanes and should teach us a lot about this year's team early into the 2025 season. This has been a team led by an offense that has put up runs in bunches and it will be worth noting if they can continue to drive them in with ease when taking on an SEC in-state rival.
How to Watch Miami vs. Florida Baseball
What: Miami Hurricanes @ Florida Gators
When: Friday, February 28
Time: 6:30 PM EST
Where: Condron Ballpark, Gainesville, Florida
Live Stream: SECN+
Radio: WVUM Sports Radio
Miami Players to Watch and Predictions
Bobby Marsh, Miami Hurricanes - Bobby Marsh continued to play on another level in the Canes' most recent victory. In three at-bats, he had two hits, scored two runs, drove in four RBIs, and launched his second home run of the season. Through nine games, he now has a ridiculous 19 RBIs in 30 at-bats with a .667 slugging percentage. So far this season, he has been an unstoppable run-producing machine.
Florida Players to Watch and Predictions
Brody Donay, Florida Gators - As good as Marsh has been, the Gators catcher has been even better. He has 13 hits in just 29 at-bats including eight extra-base hits and five home runs. Already, he's scored 13 runs and driven in nine RBIs. His averages and percentages are off the charts. Currently, he boasts a .448 batting average, 1.069 slugging percentage, and an OPS of 1.659. He has been a force to be reckoned with so far in this young season.
