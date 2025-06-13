Daniel Cuvet Adds First Team All-American Honors to his Historic Season
Miami third baseman Daniel Cuvet has been named a First-Team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings, the organization announced Friday morning.
Cuvet becomes the first Hurricane to earn first-team honors from ABCA/Rawlings since Andrew Walters in 2023, and the 15th player in program history to receive the prestigious national recognition.
The sophomore slugger delivered one of the most impressive offensive campaigns in the country, finishing the season with a .372 batting average, 18 home runs and 84 RBI. His 84 RBI rank fifth-most in a single season in program history, while his 42 career home runs are tied for seventh all-time at Miami.
Over the final 15 games of the season, Cuvet remained red-hot, batting .472 with 25 hits, 7 doubles, 6 home runs, and 20 RBI, while posting a .943 slugging percentage and a .576 on-base percentage.
Cuvet continued his hot hitting in the postseason, batting .385 during the Hattiesburg Regional with five hits, two doubles, a home run, and five RBI – helping guide Miami to a 3-1 showing and a berth in the NCAA Louisville Super Regional. His performance earned the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native Hattiesburg Regional Most Valuable Player honors.
He ranked second on the team with 26 multi-hit games, trailing only Jake Ogden, and led all Hurricanes with 22 multi-RBI performances, including two games with five or more RBI and 10 games with at least three RBI.
This marks Cuvet’s third All-America selection of the postseason. He previously earned second-team recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and Perfect Game. Cuvet was also named to the All-ACC First Team and was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award – an award that recognizes the best overall player in college baseball.
To see the full list of ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans, click HERE.
The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 15,000 members represent all 50 states and 41 countries.
Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include nine divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School, Youth and Travel Baseball.
First recognized in 1949, the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-America teams are selected by the ABCA All-America & Coach of the Year committee, which is chaired by Brian Green of Wichita State University.
