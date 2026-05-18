Miami Baseball Adds National Honors For Star Players
The Miami Hurricanes finished the regular season on a okay note, but that does take away from the talent on the team that has played outstanding baseball this season.
Five Hurricanes earned honors as the All-ACC Team has offeicanlly be announced.
Rob Evans, Alex Sosa, Daniel Cuvet, and Derek Williams were tabbed with All-ACC Second Team honors, while Alonzo Alvarez earned ACC All-Freshman Team honors.
Evans has been one of the best starting pitchers in the country, proving what he was brought in to do. The Lefty finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, 3.21 ERA, and 88 strikeouts over 75 2/3 innings, making 13 starts for the Hurricanes.
Williams, an ACC Player of the Year contender, is batting .389 with 15 home runs, 66 RBI, and 74 hits across 53 starts during the regular season. He also recorded a .705 slugging percentage and 1.180 OPS heading into the postseason.
Sosa, now the first baseman, highlighted his versatility, showing what a player he is in his first season with the Canes. The junior catcher finished the regular season batting .335, smashing 16 home runs, 64 RBI, 57 runs scored, and a 1.118 OPS in 53 games.
Even with Injuries and only playing 41 games, Cuvet remained one of the most productive hitters in the ACC, batting .305 with 12 home runs, 45 RBI, and 14 doubles during the regular season.
It continued to the freshman class, whom the Canes have seen grow throughout the season, but none more than their new starting catcher.
Alvarez earned ACC All-Freshman Team with an outstanding debut season. The freshman catcher/designated hitter slugged a .301 average with 11 doubles, four home runs, and 26 RBI across 45 appearances during the regular season.
The Full ACC Honors and Awards
Player of the Year: Tague Davis, Louisville
Pitcher of the Year: Wes Mendes, Florida State
Defensive Player of the Year: Vahn Lackey, Georgia Tech
Freshman of the Year: Caden Glauber, North Carolina
Coach of the Year: James Ramsey, Georgia Tech
First Team All-ACC
Wes Mendes, SP, Florida State
Jarren Advincula, 2B, Georgia Tech
Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech
Carson Kerce, SS, Georgia Tech
Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech
Ryan Zuckerman, 3B, Georgia Tech
Tague Davis, 1B, Louisville
Zion Rose, OF, Louisville
Jason DeCaro, SP, North Carolina
Caden Glauber, RP, North Carolina
Owen Hull, OF, North Carolina
Jake Schaffner, SS, North Carolina
Jack Radel, SP, Notre Dame
Bino Watters, DH/UT, Notre Dame
Lorenzo Carrier, OF, Pitt
Chris Levonas, SP, Wake Forest
Second Team All-ACC
Gavin Eddy, SP, California
Jacob Jarrell, DH/UT, Clemson
Tate Mckee, SP, Georgia Tech
Daniel Cuvet, 3B, Miami
Rob Evans, SP, Miami
Alex Sosa, C, Miami
Derek Williams, OF, Miami
Walker McDuffie, RP, North Carolina
Rett Johnson, OF, NC State
Luke Nixon, 2B, NC State
Mark Quatrani, C, Notre Dame
Caden Dulin, SS, Pitt
Teddy Tokheim, OF, Stanford
AJ Gracia, OF, Virginia
Brett Renfrow, SP, Virginia Tech
Kade Lewis, 1B, Wake Forest
Third Team All-ACC
A.J. Colarusso, SP, Boston College
Nick Wang, 1B, Boston College
Nate Savoie, OF, Clemson
John Abraham, RP, Florida State
Trey Beard, SP, Florida State
Brayden Dowd, OF, Florida State
Bayram Hot, 3B, Louisville
Gavin Gallaher, 2B, North Carolina
Ryan Lynch, SP, North Carolina
Macon Winslow, C, North Carolina
Ty Head, OF, NC State
Sherman Johnson, 3B, NC State
Eric Becker, SS, Virginia
Luke Costello, OF, Wake Forest
Dalton Wentz, 3B, Wake Forest
Javar Williams, OF, Wake Forest
All-Freshman Team
Luke Gallo, 3B, Boston College
Jett Kenady, SS, California
Brendon Bennett, RP, Clemson
Danny Nelson, RP, Clemson
John Stuetzer, OF, Florida State
Griffin Crain, OF, Louisville
Alonzo Alvarez, DH/UT, Miami
Caden Glauber, RP, North Carolina
Rett Johnson, OF, NC State
Teddy Tokheim, OF, Stanford
Ethan Ball, 2B, Virginia Tech
Evan Jones, RP, Wake Forest
17 players on the Third Team due to a tie in the voting
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5