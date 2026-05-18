Miami Baseball Adds National Honors For Star Players

The Miami Hurricanes finished the regular season on a okay note, but that does take away from the talent on the team that has played outstanding baseball this season.

Five Hurricanes earned honors as the All-ACC Team has offeicanlly be announced.

Rob Evans, Alex Sosa, Daniel Cuvet, and Derek Williams were tabbed with All-ACC Second Team honors, while Alonzo Alvarez earned ACC All-Freshman Team honors.

Evans has been one of the best starting pitchers in the country, proving what he was brought in to do. The Lefty finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, 3.21 ERA, and 88 strikeouts over 75 2/3 innings, making 13 starts for the Hurricanes.

Williams, an ACC Player of the Year contender, is batting .389 with 15 home runs, 66 RBI, and 74 hits across 53 starts during the regular season. He also recorded a .705 slugging percentage and 1.180 OPS heading into the postseason.

Sosa, now the first baseman, highlighted his versatility, showing what a player he is in his first season with the Canes. The junior catcher finished the regular season batting .335, smashing 16 home runs, 64 RBI, 57 runs scored, and a 1.118 OPS in 53 games.

Even with Injuries and only playing 41 games, Cuvet remained one of the most productive hitters in the ACC, batting .305 with 12 home runs, 45 RBI, and 14 doubles during the regular season.

MIami Hurricanes players after Alonzo Alverez hits a home run | Miami Athletics

It continued to the freshman class, whom the Canes have seen grow throughout the season, but none more than their new starting catcher.

Alvarez earned ACC All-Freshman Team with an outstanding debut season. The freshman catcher/designated hitter slugged a .301 average with 11 doubles, four home runs, and 26 RBI across 45 appearances during the regular season.

The Full ACC Honors and Awards

Player of the Year: Tague Davis, Louisville

Pitcher of the Year: Wes Mendes, Florida State

Defensive Player of the Year: Vahn Lackey, Georgia Tech

Freshman of the Year: Caden Glauber, North Carolina

Coach of the Year: James Ramsey, Georgia Tech

First Team All-ACC

Wes Mendes, SP, Florida State

Jarren Advincula, 2B, Georgia Tech

Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

Carson Kerce, SS, Georgia Tech

Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

Ryan Zuckerman, 3B, Georgia Tech

Tague Davis, 1B, Louisville

Zion Rose, OF, Louisville

Jason DeCaro, SP, North Carolina

Caden Glauber, RP, North Carolina

Owen Hull, OF, North Carolina

Jake Schaffner, SS, North Carolina

Jack Radel, SP, Notre Dame

Bino Watters, DH/UT, Notre Dame

Lorenzo Carrier, OF, Pitt

Chris Levonas, SP, Wake Forest

Second Team All-ACC

Gavin Eddy, SP, California

Jacob Jarrell, DH/UT, Clemson

Tate Mckee, SP, Georgia Tech

Daniel Cuvet, 3B, Miami

Rob Evans, SP, Miami

Alex Sosa, C, Miami

Derek Williams, OF, Miami

Walker McDuffie, RP, North Carolina

Rett Johnson, OF, NC State

Luke Nixon, 2B, NC State

Mark Quatrani, C, Notre Dame

Caden Dulin, SS, Pitt

Teddy Tokheim, OF, Stanford

AJ Gracia, OF, Virginia

Brett Renfrow, SP, Virginia Tech

Kade Lewis, 1B, Wake Forest

Third Team All-ACC

A.J. Colarusso, SP, Boston College

Nick Wang, 1B, Boston College

Nate Savoie, OF, Clemson

John Abraham, RP, Florida State

Trey Beard, SP, Florida State

Brayden Dowd, OF, Florida State

Bayram Hot, 3B, Louisville

Gavin Gallaher, 2B, North Carolina

Ryan Lynch, SP, North Carolina

Macon Winslow, C, North Carolina

Ty Head, OF, NC State

Sherman Johnson, 3B, NC State

Eric Becker, SS, Virginia

Luke Costello, OF, Wake Forest

Dalton Wentz, 3B, Wake Forest

Javar Williams, OF, Wake Forest

All-Freshman Team

Luke Gallo, 3B, Boston College

Jett Kenady, SS, California

Brendon Bennett, RP, Clemson

Danny Nelson, RP, Clemson

John Stuetzer, OF, Florida State

Griffin Crain, OF, Louisville

Alonzo Alvarez, DH/UT, Miami

Caden Glauber, RP, North Carolina

Rett Johnson, OF, NC State

Teddy Tokheim, OF, Stanford

Ethan Ball, 2B, Virginia Tech

Evan Jones, RP, Wake Forest

17 players on the Third Team due to a tie in the voting

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