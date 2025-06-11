Daniel Cuvet Collects Second All-American Honors
Miami third baseman Daniel Cuvet has been named a Second-Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), the association announced Wednesday.
This marks Cuvet’s second postseason All-America honor, having also been named a Second-Team All-American by Perfect Game on Tuesday.
Cuvet turned in one of the most prolific offensive seasons in the country, leading the Hurricanes with a .372 batting average, 18 home runs and 84 RBI — a mark that ranks sixth-most in a single season in program history. The freshman standout added 84 hits, 20 doubles, and a triple while posting a .708 slugging percentage and a .450 on-base percentage over 61 starts.
The sophomore slugger recorded 26 multi-hit games and 22 multi-RBI performances as a consistent threat in the Miami lineup. He also led the Hurricanes in total bases (160), sacrifice flies (6), and intentional walks (8), while finishing second on the team in walks (30).
Cuvet previously earned All-ACC Second Team honors and was recognized as the ACC Player of the Week on May 5 after going 5-for-6 (.833) with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI against then-No. 13 NC State Wolfpack.
The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native played a key role in helping the Hurricanes reach their first NCAA Super Regional since 2016. He hit safely in 10 of the final 12 games of the season, including a 3-for-3 performance with five RBI against FIU on May 7 and a home run in Miami’s regional opener vs. Alabama
Courtesy of Miami Athletics