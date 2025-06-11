All Hurricanes

Daniel Cuvet Collects Second All-American Honors

Miami third baseman Daniel Cuvet has been named a Second-Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), the association announced Wednesday.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes star third baseman Daniel Cuvet after a dominant night against Princeton.
Miami Hurricanes star third baseman Daniel Cuvet after a dominant night against Princeton. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Miami third baseman Daniel Cuvet has been named a Second-Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), the association announced Wednesday.

This marks Cuvet’s second postseason All-America honor, having also been named a Second-Team All-American by Perfect Game on Tuesday.

Cuvet turned in one of the most prolific offensive seasons in the country, leading the Hurricanes with a .372 batting average, 18 home runs and 84 RBI — a mark that ranks sixth-most in a single season in program history. The freshman standout added 84 hits, 20 doubles, and a triple while posting a .708 slugging percentage and a .450 on-base percentage over 61 starts.

The sophomore slugger recorded 26 multi-hit games and 22 multi-RBI performances as a consistent threat in the Miami lineup. He also led the Hurricanes in total bases (160), sacrifice flies (6), and intentional walks (8), while finishing second on the team in walks (30).

Cuvet previously earned All-ACC Second Team honors and was recognized as the ACC Player of the Week on May 5 after going 5-for-6 (.833) with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI against then-No. 13 NC State Wolfpack. 

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native played a key role in helping the Hurricanes reach their first NCAA Super Regional since 2016. He hit safely in 10 of the final 12 games of the season, including a 3-for-3 performance with five RBI against FIU on May 7 and a home run in Miami’s regional opener vs. Alabama

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Baseball