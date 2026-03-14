Miami Baseball Looks to Avoid Series Loss to Duke: Live Updates

The Miami Hurricanes are coming off another impressive offensive performance against UCF, sweeping the series between the two Florida teams, but now they turn their attention to something more pressing.

The Hurricanes have lost two series in a row and face off against the Duke Blue Devils on the road.

After dropping their first ACC series of the season against Boston College, the Hurricanes have a new fire under them as they prepare for one of the better teams in the conference.

This will also be a test for the pitching staff and bullpen. The Friday and Saturday starters seem to have locks on them with AJ Ciscar and Rob Evans; however, Sunday is the day that still has concern for the Canes.

With the level of offensive firepower that they have and the length of the lineup they have, they don't want to waste an Omaha-level lineup.

The Blue Devils are coming off a series loss against Notre Dame, sitting in the same boat as the Canes. Both will look for their first conference series win this weekend.

Miami Player to Watch: Brylan West

Everyone can talk about Daniel Cuvet, Alex Sosa, and Derek Williams, but another monster for the Canes has been the FIU transfer West. West is slashing .390/.558/.514. He might only have one home run on the season, but he consistently hits at the right time when he needs to. He is the third-best hitter on the team and continues to be a highlight game after game.

How to Watch: Miami at Duke

When:

Friday: 6:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 4:00 p.m. ET

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN+/ACCNX

Saturday Starter Rob Evans:

Pregame:

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: