Daniel Cuvet Delivers Dagger, Miami One Win Away From Omaha
LOUISVILLE, KY — Resilience has been the team's identity all season. They proved it once again, downing the Louisville Cardinals 9-6 and are one win away from advancing to Omaha.
"I've been saying it all year, this team is special," Miami head coach J.D. Arteaga said. "Something about this team, there is no quit in it. Every day is a new day, and it shows. 0-0, and they showed it today. We got down early, and they responded right away, and it's a gutsy performance across the board from you, from guys like Fisher and Walters there at the end."
However, starting the game, it did not look like it was going to be the best afternoon for the Canes. UM's ace Griffin Hugus struggled with his command today. Hugus has a great ball-to-strike ratio, but today he was uncompetitive with pitches, and many went over the fence before he was pulled at the top of the fourth.
Nevertheless, they turned to arguably the best player on the team all season, Jake Ogden, after a bit of a gift from the umpires in the fourth inning.
For context, Miami freshman Michael Torres hit a chooper that looked to be a fair ball and was caught before Louisville first baseman Tague Davis tagged him out at first. But it didn't go that way. The home umpire called it fair, but the first base ump called it a foul. In these situations, a call like this can't be overturned, and the Hurricanes took advantage.
For Torres, he has been great this postseason. He singled, advancing Jake Kulikowski (who played today as the Canes' designated hitter) to second before the shortstop stepped to the plate. Ogden proceeded to blast a three-run home run to lift the team to a 5-4 lead.
"I was seeing the ball well today, I got a pitch ahead and it went over the fence." Ogden said.
Louisville was still determined to respond. Cardinals right fielder Eddie King Jr. has been a monster all postseason, and he was a pain in the side of the Hurricanes today. He finished the game with two home runs, 3-4 at the plate with three RBIs. Miami's winning pitcher, Carson Fischer, tried his best against him, but even he could not get away from a massive King bomb that tied the game.
He wasn't going to let this Cardinals team loss, but Miami's star hitter wasn't either.
If you ask Daniel Cuvet, he would say he is not pressing. His coach knows him better than he does because Arteaga knew that Cuvet was pressing before he was due for a massive hit.
"I mean, look, he was pressing a little bit, Arteaga said. "I think he's been pressing throughout the whole postseason so far, you, and I told him after they had to walk him, his third at bat, 'you're struggling right now, and hey still respect you so much that hey still walk you.' That tells you what kind of hitter you are, and you know how not to do too much. Get a barrel to it."
Cuvet did. With two runners on for him in the eighth, he was due for a massive hit, and he delivered the dagger, a three-run home run to the Cardinals to extend the series to one more game.
The Hurricanes will return to an expected packed-out Jim Patterson Park for the final game in Super Regionals. It is win or go home for the Canes, a situation they have thrived in this postseason.