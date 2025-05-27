Daniel Cuvet Prepares For His First Postseason Run as a Miami Hurricane
CORAL GABLES — Everyone in the Miami Hurricanes clubhouse felt uneasy about the chance of being in the NCAA Tournament on Selection Monday. After ending the season losing six of their last seven games and an early exit from the ACC Tournament, everyone was on edge, including star third baseman Daniel Cuvet.
Luckily for the Hurricanes, they didn't have to wait so long to hear their name get called as relief and excitement washed over the Miami Hurricanes clubhouse.
"You know, I really didn't know what was going to happen," Cuvet said. "I know we were kind of close, like it was going to be close, so I really had no idea, and that was my first time experiencing it. So that was fun, and I mean when we saw our name up there, I think it brought a lot of energy to the team, and we were all excited for another chance."
For the country, this will be the first chance to see one of the best rising players in the country. The first team All-ACC and Golden Spikes semifinalist is the engine of this Hurricanes team, and they go as far as he goes if everything is clicking. Cuvet will be in the postseason for the first time, and he is excited for the opportunity.
"It's exciting because we're all on an even field," Cuvet said. "It's just about who comes out and who competes the hardest and comes with their best game, and we're looking to bring our best game every day we come out. We know that no matter what happened before that, we can win it."
Cuet has the chance to light the baseball world on fire if someone decides to pitch at him. If they do, Cuvet could get this team to a super regional, but first are the basics, and that starts with defeating Alabama on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.
NCAA baseball tournament schedule
Here's a look at the important dates for the 2025 NCAA baseball tournament schedule:
- Selection show: Monday, May 26 (noon ET)
- Regionals: May 30-June 2
- Super Regionals: June 6-9
- College World Series: June 13-22/23