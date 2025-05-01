Daniel Cuvet Has Returned to Form and Looks to Take Miami to the Next Level
CORAL GABLES — The preseason All-American Daniel Cuvet has gotten over his slump and now looks to lead the Hurricanes to the next level as they prepare to take on No. 13 NC State to keep the Hurricanes' hot streak alive.
Over his last ten games, Cuvet has been red hot, hitting .371 with 13 hits, five home runs, and 17 RBIs. It is safe to say that the start of the season was just a part of the growing pains that come with being a star player.
Cuvet is excited about the matchup against the Wolfpack and knows that this weekend is massive for the program.
I mean this is obviously super exciting for us and the team that's playing well So I feel like it's goingto be a fun series and we've played a couple teams at least a few teams thatare just as good as these guys if noteven better So we're prepared for whatthey're going to bring and we're super excited rolling into this," Cuvet said.
Another person who is appreciative of Cuvet is head coach J.D. Arteaga. He knows that Cuvet is what gets this team rolling, and when he is on, this team is nearly impossible to stop. He also notes that Cuvet has started to see the zone better, and it has what has allowed him to reach this new level of play.
"He's hitting for more power, Arteaga said. "He's done a better job early in counts, not swinging at you know balls out of the zone, and seemed like every one of his at-bats were 0-2, 1-2 after three pitches. He's done a better job of laying off those pitches early and getting to those good hitters counts and doing some damage. His average has been pretty good all year. He's been consistent. He's been driving in runs but now he's starting to produce runs on his own, driving the ballpark of the ballpark and some doubles and triples in there."
Now, Cuvet will have to do it again against another top 15 team. If he can, the Hurricanes are poised to climb the top 25 and even push for a possible regional slot if they continue this hot streak.