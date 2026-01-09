Carson Beck, Teammates Talk the Ins and Outs of His Miracle Last-Minute Drive Against Ole Miss to Win Fiesta Bowl

If there were ever a play to define Carson Beck's collegiate career, it happened with mere seconds left on the clock against the Ole Miss Rebels when he scampered into the endzone to give the Miami Hurricanes the go-ahead score.

But it almost didn't happen.

Everything had to fall into place for Beck and his band of 'Canes, and miraculously, it did. From a facemask penalty that awarded some free yardage, to nobody on the Ole Miss defense accounting for Beck's legs, the stars aligned when he needed it most, and he rose to the occasion.

The drive leading up to Beck's 3-yard rush was the definition of clutch, and it was a drive that Miami fans have seen the team make time and time again during the College Football Playoff. It was a pure gut check, plain and simple.

"I just told them to stay in it. Just stay in it," said Beck. "I looked at all of the guys on the sideline and said, 'This is what we work for. This is what we live for. This is why you play the game of football. This is why you come to the University of Miami - for moments like this...are we going to respond, or are we not?'...Just looking in everybody's eyes, I kind of knew what was about to happen."

What happened, though, was a surprise to most on the field. Beck took off to the left side of the field, straight ahead towards the Miami fans in attendance, and nobody was in his way. He gallopped into the end zone completely untouched, and in doing so, punched Miami's ticket to the biggest night in all College Football.

"I was sitting there, blocking my guy, when I don't see the ball downfield," said Miami starting center James Brockermeyer. "I just see a blur out of my eye, and I just see him running to the corner of the end zone. It was awesome...Carson's a guy who has been through a lot in his career. He's played a lot of football, got a lot of ups and a lot of downs. The dude is just an absolute warrior."

The play itself wasn't supposed to happen like that, according to offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. In fact, it was designed to be a pass.

"We were running an option route for [Malachi Toney}," said Dawson. "The receiver on the other side is running a backside route to the endzone, and the tight end is delaying. That's the progression...but they did a good job covering it...but obviously they were in man coverage because they were tracking receivers, so when he stepped up to the left, there was nobody there."

Miami's run to the National Championship game has been one full of individually impressive performances. From Mark Fletcher to Malachi Toney or Rueben Bain to Keionte Scott, each game has been defined by numerous standout performances, except for the quarterback. That changed on Thursday night. Carson Beck had his game, and the Hurricanes are playing for a CFP Championship in front of a home crowd at Hard Rock Stadium because of it.

To the players that call South Florida home, this game means everything to them and their families. And to Beck, it's his penultimate shot at redemption.

"I'm super excited," said Beck. "This whole team is super excited to have the opportunity to play not only for a National Championship, but to play in Hard Rock in our home stadium. I'm just so grateful for this opportunity."

Miami awaits the winner of Indiana vs. Oregon in the CFP Finale.

