Daniel Cuvet's Five-RBI Night Lifts Miami to Gritty Game One Victory Over No. 13 NC State
CORAL GABLES — The country might not know what’s going on in Coral Gables, but Mark Light Park knows something special is brewing.
The Miami Hurricanes (28-18, 13-9) take game one in a massive series against No. 13 NC State (30-14, 15-7 ACC) 6-4 as they are gifted an all-time performance from their superstar third baseman, Daniel Cuvet.
Cuvet had a standard of being a big-time player, and he has delivered for the Hurricanes to start this series. There is something about being the best player on a team, but being able to be a tone-setter is what Cuvet has transformed his play into.
Walking to his first at bat, he saw a chance to send a ball out of the park, and he smashed it for a two-run homer.
His next at-bat was the same story. Max Galvin found his way on base, and Cuvet rocketed another ball out of the park.
That would have been the name of the story before a rough fourth inning from the Canes. All the talent on the team and sometimes their mistakes plague them from what they can be. A few errors allowed the game to be tied up four runs apiece to flip the momentum back in favor of the Wolfpack.
The Hurricanes and Wolfpack stood at a standstill for a short period before shortstop Jake Ogden made a game-changing and winning play.
The packed-out ball park watched as Ogden raced his way from third to home, freezing NC State pitcher Dominic Fritton. (It should have also been a balk on the NC State starter.) Ogden continued to drive in a few hits for the Canes to keep the offense hot and giving the Hurricanes chances to extend their lead. This allowed Cuvet to return to the plate and hit a sac-fly to drive Ogden home for his fifth RBI of the night.
Nevertheless, the Hurricanes followed that with another impressive defensive performance to close out the game, holding on to a thread by one to get the first game against their ACC foes.
Saturday’s ACC matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and No. 13 NC State Wolfpack will now be televised on ACC Network, with first pitch still scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.