Everything J.D Arteaga Said After Friday Night Game Against Princeton
On Nick Robert Start...
I thought he did a great job getting ahead of guys and throwing strikes early in the count and they did a great job of spoiling a lot of two-strike pitches quality pitches that they just you know, followed it off and ran his pitch count up um I wouldn't necessarily say he was throwing you known on-competitive pitches and letting guys back into count they did a good job with their approach, especially with two strikes so um credit to them that's a good win
On Princeton...
that's a good team out there that starting pitcher had really really good stuff and we knew that going in and tomorrow's guy is that much worse so it's a quality win all the way around good pitching. I thought we hit some balls really hard. I know the outcome looks similar to Tuesday night but Ithink today we hit some balls really hard and and the wind and the elements just kind of held them up in the air soum but oh I thought we we look much better at the plate even though you look at the final box so doesn't look that way um I'm with the progress that we doing there.
On Tanner Smith's Homerun...
I think more than anything it's part of the game that nobody else sees is how he handles the pitching staff and all the guys you know we have a lot of guys who might be a veteran staff in age and experience but it's still the first timeout here um as is for Tanner but from day one he's shown some great leadership qualities done a great job managing those guys so and we've got some guys laying games that are a freshman you know I mean AJ Ciscar was was great today Mikie Fernandez has been really good Asher's been good and no doubt in my mind that a guy like Tanner Smith behind the plate helps those guys.
On managing four games this weekend...
I learned from coach Morris you win today win the first one you know don't save anybody for the next one might not need him you might be up10 or down 10so as far as whatever you need to that game regarding the bullpen anyway you use it you know you don't we're not going to stretch guys out just because we got a doubleheader to want to try to stay with the bullpen we're not going to do that's too much on the line, especially with a Friday night starter and starter to overextend them this early in the season um so we're going to play to win the first game tomorrow at2:00 and then we'll regroup after that game and see what our Bullpen looks like and figure out a way to win the second one
The message to keeping the bats ready...
I think again we scored a lot of runs that the first weekend it was a lot of freebies they gave us a lot of here so I don't think we've started to swing the bat the way we know some guys can Daniel Cuvet you know I don't know what he's hitting right now but he's not going to end hitting that obviously um when your best guy get off to a slow start you know guys are like a little white-eyed um but he's going to be fine we're going to be fine guysGalvin we know he's starting to swing the bat the way we expect him to swing the bat um so it's we're again we're heading in the right direction I I felt that Saturday or I'm sorry Tuesday's at-bats were not very competitive not very aggressive is probably the better word um today we put some really good swings on pitches on a pitch had good stuff and we just missed them.
I wouldn't say confidence or I mean definitely no Panic you know again we hit a couple of balls that in the last out of the game you know it's a one-run game with the men on First and two outs and the third makes a really good that that ball hits off his glove or gets by possible score and tie the game.
More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.