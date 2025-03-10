Everything J.D. Arteaga Said Following Sunday Win and Series Loss Against UConn
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes baseball team has taken a step back after this weekend's series against UConn.
Yes, UConn is better than their record indicated as a team that was one game away from making Omaha last season but the Hurricanes should be back to a powerhouse they look to achieve.
Coach J.D. Arteaga had a few takeaways from the team's pitching, defense, and positive hitting from the team.
Take Away from the Starting Arms over the weekend...
Well, I gotta be better. bit better, we're head accounts, we'd have a better, we' an opportunity to to to end an inning, right? You're right. that way too many runs with two outs, and before today, really, they had four big innings in the first two games I accumulated most of their runs and one of those things had two outs and nobody on. and there was a two-out walk and another, you know, two o men on first base, no runs in. They scored, you know, uh four five runs after that. So definitely every better on the mound, uh this is the first time around it that you know, none of the stars went deep into the game, but but that's a good team. We told the guys that's not a two and 17. That group was a game away from Omaha last year and then they're actually in Omaha sleeper going into this year. and, you know, they knock on them, I guess was if they could figure out they pitching them an Omaha team, so that one through five is as good as any we're gonna probably face this season. and they battled man. they were tough out, especially with two strikes and especially with two outs, you know, and the difference today was that we answered every time they did some damage, we came back and answered. um and again, it's not like an effort. It was a tough game, you know, a tough game that's some balls yesterday that you know, swing with bases though that could have got us out and then, you know, a little flirted. is baseball, you know, but today I'm really proud of the way that guys responded.
On Pitchers not throwing competitive pitches...
Well, That's none of you guys, you're absolutely right. You're absolutely right. you, way too many, nonfed. You know, you watch Major League that's a difference. that we say that you know, if the major League picture has O-2, they missing the right way, down in the way, throwing the sliders, something they could bite out and hit in the ground. Our guys were just absolutely everywhere going into this there was that we were getting hurt in those counts, and now, you know, now we got, you know, readjust again and like you said, is that competitive pitches and then usually the quality pitch is gonna get an out in one an O2 one, two, and we're throwing now we're afraid to leave the bottle of the plate and throwing some you know, pitches that just there's no ch chance a ball out of the hand, right? And all we're doing is allowing them to get back into the count, then fortunate to throw two too fast for a three or three too fast or whatever it might be. So you're right. Those are that's all part of giving up 30 runs in 10 games. better, but the guys they understand what they're doing, but it's uh it's it's just almost like an over adjustment from from last week to this week.
On Putting Everything Together when ACC Play Starts...
Well, that's the goal We're not waiting next week every game we're trying to put the whole the whole every every asset that. That's what the game together, so um that's always to goal, you know, and we're not wait till next weekend or we're hoping, you know, Tuesday, we put it all together at that UCF team that you know, we owe a lot of guys for last year, and that's one of those teams that are on our checklist.
We gotta get up to those guys and payback, go to their place, and beat them. So um I'm happy with the way that we swung the at a couple of guys who had opportunities that haven't been playing Peralta and Renzo did a great job today, you know, so so I gave an opportunity, man, when you get it, make the best of it and get back to the lineup tomorrow.
On the teams resilency...
A lot of things I worry about with this team and, you know, with this pitching or the hitting or the base running or defense and results he is not one of them. this is this is a special group, man, and and it's that's not one of the things I'm worried about, you know, we never bad games, we're gonna get our whoop pretty good at times, it's gonna happen as a game of baseball, but I'm not worried about resiliency and our our ability to bounce back and answer back to anybody or any situation we're in.
On Teams Defense...
[Tanner Smith] Just, you know, not making good throws, you know, it's it's part of it. I think probably that's the honestly, one of the worst things we did this weekend was controlling the run again, you know, you can talk about all the O2 counts and walks and whatever you want, but you know, rolling the running game, it's this huge and you're always a pitch away, you keep that guy at first base. and it seemed like they were just in motion and our infield was out of position and their head ground balls, almost like unintended and hidden runs, you know? So we got to do a better job with that. We learned a lot about our team this weekend and I always say you learn more from failure and do success, we failed a lot of things and we got to fix them, we gotta get that right.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.