Everything J.D. Arteaga said ahead of No. 10 Florida Matchup

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 17 Miami (10-0) is off to a hot start, but the real first test will come against No. 10 Florida (9-1) this weekend.

The Canes are coming off another comeback victory over FAU during their midweek matchup, and now they prepare for the Gators.

Here is what head coach J.D. Arteaga said on Wednesday about the team and the matchup with the long-time rival school:

On How Miami Has Performed to Start this Season...

I think our offense has performed, maybe above our expectations. We knew we were going to be good at swinging the bat and scoring some runsbut they have performed a little bit above our expectations. At the same time, I think it's hiding some of the things that we have to improve on as well, right? So, for this defense, pitching, late-inning pitching, we have to be better there. But they bailed them out a couple of times. It was definitely a lot of things we got to improve, so it's never bad to be 10-0. But we are. As coaches, our job is to make sure we point out the improvement.

On the Early Defensive Issues...

I think so many errors. You know plays that don't come up as errors, we give an extra 90 feet, throwing at the wrong base, we miss the cut off man by a little, little things like that that put everyone in scoring positions. We give a run or two extra, we see it matter when you score 12, but when you score four, or three, and it doesn't matter, right? So those little things in the average fan, you look at stats at the end of the game, playing good defense, but not really big picture, when you look at it from there.

On Series Against Florida...

This weekend, we are going to learn a lot about both teams. They're not going win a national championship or lose one. It's a big series, I understand. It's a rivalry and probably plays more into the recruiting side than anything else. But it's really a measuring stick of where we're at; however, we look this weekend, we've got to be better in June than we were this weekend. We could sweep this weekend, and we'll still be better.

We're going to find out how good we really are. They are a good team all around, and they've been like that for a long time, and we have to play good baseball to beat them.

On The Freshman Depth...

Well, depth right when Max does come back, and Vance comes back, that's adding a lot of depth. But I knew we had a good class of freshmen, doesn't matter how we get him in the game. After we want to get him in, but it is what it is. It's the game of baseball in life. You're getting ready to roll with the punches and make adjustments. So these guys are freshmen stepping in. Again, you can see it at another level this weekend, and they can have their games, they're freshmen, just like Alonzo, you know, wasn't a great game for Alonzo? as good as he's been, last night, but that's that's something you had to do with freshmen.

On Adjustments to the Starting Rotation...

Ciscar, Rob Evans, and Tate DeRias. Gladewill is day to day, and we fill like we need more in the bullpen. Lazaro Collera is doing a good job as a starter, but everyone knows how I feel about bullpens and it's very important. He came in and it was strong sixth inning, in the seventh and eighth we couldn't hold him, but he did his job there in the six in, so he will be in the bullpen.

On Rob Evans...

You know, Rob was was our best pitcher, I think, coming up through the whole, you know, pre season and inter squads and he really dominated our lineup and was pretty good. First start wasn't his best, but kind of typical first start who he two seam, sinker ground ball guy who was up in his own a little bit, and really had one bad ending we got an air at first base and he let it get a little bit in before he knew it was. He put a four spot. But nowhere near how he's went though. So he expecting to bounce back this weekend.

On the Importance of this Game...

It's a measure state. We're trying to win every game, you know? If we come out and play harder because it's the Gators, then we're not doing our job as coaches, and we're not playing to get in the rightway. We have to give our best effort. And I use the analogy of the team, on Tuesday, with Derek Jeter.

Jeter played 158 postseason games in his career. And if you average out the regular seasons, they're almost mirror images as far as batting, I think it's .310 to .308, 20 or 22, Home runs, 66 RBIs. It's second mirror images, you know, and he's just the same player in April as he was in October. That's what it takes. He got to be your best player, and I take any days off. We don't try harder, try less because it was in the other guy.

