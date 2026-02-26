No. 17 Miami's Electric Ninth Inning Allows Them to Escape FAU and Remain Undefeated

BOCA RATON — Last season, any midweek Florida team would give the Miami Hurricanes a spook and spoil their mood before the weekend. This season, No. 17 Miami is 2-0 in those matchups, and electrically, they battle back three runs down against FAU at the top of the ninth to pick up their 10th win of the season.

The Hurricanes' offense is off to a historic start this season, scoring the most runs in a 10-game span in program history, but getting there took a few bumps on the road up north against the Owls.

This is @CanesBaseball's first 10-0 start since 2013.



They also started 10-0 in 1970 and 1979



The only time they got to 11-0 or better was 1981 when they started 21-0#GoCanes — Canes Research (@CanesResearch) February 26, 2026

These midweek matchups have seen some elite pitching performances standing across from the Canes, while defensively, they struggle to do the simple things.

A great offense can save a bad defense, but if Miami can balance out both, they are the most dangerous team in the country.

Miami started out earning a few hits and getting a few runners on base in the top of the second inning, starting with the former midweek killer Brylan West. He would drive in the first run of the game for the Canes.

Following him would be Alex Sosa, who would bring in another run after Daniel Cuvet continued to get walked for most of the night. Derek Williams would bring in another run, and the Canes would sit with a comfortable 3-0 lead heading into the fourth inning.

However, while Williams has been nearly unstoppable at the plate, he committed two errors against the Owls, allowing two runs. The game was far from over, and the Canes had to wait patiently before their electric offense could roar again.

The Owls would tie the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. Both teams would go scoreless until FAU took the lead in the bottom of the seventh when the Canes regained the lead with a Williams RBI single.

The Hurricanes would continue to struggle with some bullpen issues and inconsistent arms. Miami would send out six pitchers against the Owls, with each struggling in their own right, outside of Saturday starter Lazaro Collero, who pitched one inning.

Those struggles would get worse in the bottom of the eighth when the Owls added two runs, believing they had the game sealed.

However, this Hurricanes team is different. Specifically, offensively, they can score a touchdown in a single inning if everything is clicking. Down 7-4 going into the top of the ninth, the Canes were at the top of the order,

Second in the order, Michael Torres was walked, putting a runner on first. After the quick center fielder, the inevitable force manning the Hurricanes' lineup walked to the plate. Cuvet had walked three times to this point, but he got challenged; he hit a ball to left field for the game's only home run, shrinking the lead to one run.

All fight from Cuvet 👊 pic.twitter.com/MOtrbpdF3v — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) February 26, 2026

This would be the start of the Hurricanes' comeback and the downfall of the Owls. Miami would go on to get walked four times in the ninth, and everyone took full advantage of the opportunity. West would come back with a two-run RBI double giving the Canes an 8-7 lead.

BIG TIME B WEST‼️ pic.twitter.com/LCES0cfQ4T — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) February 26, 2026

More walks would put three players on base with lead-off hitter Jake Odgen returning to the plate before a bases-clearing double that drove in three more runs, pushing the lead four, 11-7.

OGDEN CLEARS THE BASES‼️ pic.twitter.com/t5LAW7rAF2 — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) February 26, 2026

Soon after, the preseason All-American closer Ryan Bilka would enter and get his first win of the season. He pitched two innings, allowing three hits but punching out four batters. He sits with a 1.76 ERA on the season, closing it out for the Canes.

The No. 17 team in the country will now prepare for a rivalry weekend against No. 10 Florida (9-0) in Coral Gables, starting on Friday at 6:00 p.m. ET on ACCN.

