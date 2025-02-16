Griffin Hugus Dominates In Debut, Leads Hurricanes to Second Win of the Season
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (2-0) complete another great game against the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-2) thanks to a stellar performance from its potential ace and shutout the visiting team 10-0.
Another game for the Canes where they took advantage of mental blunders from the Eagles and a fantastic showing from the debuting Griffin Hugus.
Throughout the first 5.3, the junior Cincinnati transfer was in control of the entire game and was thrown a fantastic game. Only two games into the season and looks like the potential ace for the Hurricanes this season.
Through 5.3 innings, he had 10 strikeouts, and not until the sixth is when he allowed a runner on base. He finished his night in the sixth with 11 strikeouts and owning any Eagle that was put in front of him.
The Hurricanes also had another batter go perfect at the plate. Senior catcher Tanner Smith was close to a perfect game and was able to place the ball anywhere in the ballpark. He finished with a single, two doubles, and a triple to end his night after dominating and going 4-4 with 3 RBIs.
Also, take notice of the bottom of the lineup for the Hurricanes. Freshman Michael Torres is having a great start to the season despite what the stat sheet may say. He is one of the key players to watch for during the season as a potential freshman All-American.
The Hurricanes will finish out their series against Niagara with the first pitch commencing at noon ET at Mark Light Field with Sunday starter Brian Walters waiting for his season debut.
