Miami Baseball has the 'Right Guys' as Opening Day is Here
Less Than 10 hours from the first pitch for the Miami Hurricanes 2025 baseball season to get underway.
After an entire roster overhaul, there is optimism this season will be one of the best in recent memory. If you ask coach J.D. Arteaga, he knows he has the right guys in his second season running this clubhouse.
"I think we've got the right guys, whether the best guys, stat-wise or mobility-wise, I don't know that yet," Arteaga said. "But we've got the right guys as far as attitude and makeup, character and that's what we set up for. We set out to get the right guys and buy into what we're trying to do. And not just get individuals that just worry about themselves and what their stats look like and what their playing time looks like. Again, we feel really good about it right now."
It all starts against Niagara. The season meant for last year starts now but the mindset is to take it one game at a time. This is just a measuring stick to what the Canes can do while also making sure they continue the work they have been putting in since August.
"Friday is the first, I guess, measuring stick to see where we're at," Arteaga said. "And Niagara's a very good team and we're excited to have them down here. I'm sure they're going to be real excited to have great weather and be outside for the first time. But for us, we started back in August."
