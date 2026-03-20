Team Italy Is Auctioning Off Espresso Machine from the WBC for Sweetest Reason

Team Italy's beloved coffee celebration just got that much sweeter.

For the millions of you who tuned in to the World Baseball Classic this month, you'll recall how the Italian team commemorated its home runs with shots of espresso in the dugout. Well, for the low price of just $3,290 (as of this writing, at least), you can start your mornings by pulling cups of java from the very same machine.

Yes, you read that right. Team Italy is auctioning off the espresso maker used during at least three of this year's WBC contests: the March 10 pool tilt, the March 14 quarterfinal and the March 16 semifinal. As of this writing, there have been 75 bids total, and the auction, held through MLB, will stay live until March 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

As was the case in the team's dugout, the machine in question boasts a few decorative touches. For starters, there is a World Baseball Classic logo on the front and both sides, as well as an "I" logo for Italy on both the left and right panels. Player number decals and a sticker that reads "Baseball Isn't Boring" are also featured.

“It goes everywhere with us,” team manager Francisco Cervelli said previously of the machine. “It’s something normal. We got it on the bus. We’ve had it in the dugout, everywhere.”

The front of the espresso machine. | Team Italy / MLB

The left side of the espresso machine. | Team Italy / MLB

The right side of the espresso machine. | Team Italy / MLB

Even better, the proceeds from this sale are going to a great cause.

According to Royals first baseman and Team Italy member Vinnie Pasquantino, the cash garnered from the auction will go to the Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center, which provides help for children, teens and adults with autism.

"This was a group decision because this center has helped some people that are apart [sic] of our team. Thank you for the support!!" Pasquantino wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

So not only could you own a piece of baseball history, but you could also support a fabulous cause. Mamma mia, it's really a win-win.

Other WBC items up for auction

Not a coffee drinker, but still interested in some 2026 WBC memorabilia?

Never fear—there are a few other mementos up for auction through MLB, including game-used balls from Italy vs. Puerto Rico and Italy vs. Venezuela.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated