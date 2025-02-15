Miami Baseball Opens the Season with a Dominant Victory over Niagara
The Miami Hurricanes (1-0) start their season with a gift as they defeat the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) 14-2.
The Hurricanes did what they needed to do and did what the Eagles did not — play a clean game. The Hurricanes finished the game with 13 hits, eight RBIs, and no errors compared to the 6 the Eagles had.
The story of the game was the misfortunes of the Purple Eagles and the gifts they gave the Hurricanes in the fourth inning. The Hurricanes had 10 runs, off of 6 hits, and four errors. The errors were so bad that fans in the crowd were in awe every time the ball was in the air.
Simple routine plays and still the Eagles could not haul the ball in. While that happened, another debut stole the show.
A Monster Debut for Bobby Marsh
Have a day Bobby Marsh. the redshirt junior transfer from Penn State had a fantastic debut for the Canes.
He finished 4-4 from the plate with four RBI in his electric debut. He is the designated hitter for a reason and he kept smashing the ball anytime he saw it.
Early Look at Pitching
Nick Robert played a good game for the first start of his Hurricanes career. He pitched for five innings, only giving up one home run four hits, and four strikeouts.
Reese Lumpkin, AJ Ciscar (who seemed to get injured only seven pitches in), Lazaro Collera, Ryan Ashford, and Tate Derias came in for the Hurricanes to get their arms loose and finish the game.
Outside of Robert and Lumpkin, the depth of the bullpen is extremely young and it showed. Giving up tons of hits and the only two runs of the game for Niagara.
Quiet Night From Cuvet
With so much expectation for the star third baseman, he had a quiet night to kick-start the season. Cuvet finished the game with four appearances at back and only going 1-4. His hit did bring in a run and now he has one RBI to start the season.
The Hurricanes will be back in action again at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday with the Big 12 transfer Griffin Hugus making his debut.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.