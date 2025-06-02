How to Watch Hattiesburg Regional Final: Miami at Southern Miss

All Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes are looking to reach their first super regional since the 2016 season as they prepare to battle a tested Southern Miss team after being stormed in the first inning in the potential regional-winning game last night.

The two best words in sports: Game 7.

Now the Hurricanes will look to their bullpen with several fresh arms and opportunities for the Canes to try and find a way to get back to a place they called their home. The Hurricanes have a 0-0 mentality, but this is the biggest game of the season. The Hurricanes have a standard, and they are trying to return to being the kings of college baseball.

The Golden Eagles are also looking to come up with an answer after they found themselves last night. They had struggled to get a run in when they were in scoring position all weekend. Their bats are hot, but so are the Canes, so that it will come down to each team's bullpen.

How To Watch: Miami at Southern Miss

What: University of Miami Hurricanes vs. Southern Miss

When: Monday June 2 @ 9:00 p.m. ET

Where:  Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, Miss.

TV: ESPNU

Live Stream: ESPN+

NCAA baseball tournament schedule

Here's a look at the important dates for the 2025 NCAA baseball tournament schedule:

  • Selection show: Monday, May 26 (noon ET)
  • Regionals: May 30-June 2
  • Super Regionals: June 6-9
  • College World Series: June 13-22/23

