How to Watch Miami Baseball Midweek Matchup Against FAU

The Miami Hurricanes are still fighting for a regional host spot, but they have to take care of business against another pesky in-state rival in the FAU Owls.

Only an hour away from campus, the Canes look to clean up their errors against the Owls while also figuring out some pitching issues during the contest. Sunday's game against Stanford cost the Canes their first sweep in conference play, but they can make up for it in a series sweep against FAU.

The Hurricanes have already faced off against the team twice this season, picking up wins in both contests. Now the Canes look to use their offense and growth on defense to get back into rhythm before they battle Cal in another important weekend series.

Offensively, Daniel Cuvet has hit his first home run in nine games and looks to continue chasing the home run record he still has a chance to chase.

Defensively, the Canes are still trying to find the right rotation in the outfield that helps with offense as well. Rotationing Max Galvin, Michael Torres, Dylan Dubovik, and Fabio Peralta has to be settled before the closing stretch of the season.

It will also be interesting to see how Jake Ogden will bounce back defensively. He has picked up a few errors over the past few games. At the start of the season, Ogden was able to make play after play but struggled at the plate. Now, he is hitting his best, but his defense has started to drop. Once he balances it out again, he will return as one of the best all-around players on the team.

How to Watch: Miami at FAU

Daniel Cuvet After a home run | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Who: Miami and FAU

When:

Wednesday, April 16, 6:00 p.m.

Where: Boca Raton, Fla.

TV: ACCNX

Last Time Out, Owls: FAU is coming off a series win against Tulane, but like the Canes, they lost the last game, getting robbed of a sweep against the Green Wave.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes suffered a loss against Stanford thanks to a bad pitching outing from the staff. The Hurricanes failed to pick up their first series sweep against a conference opponent, but won their fifth straight series win and fourth straight in conference play.

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