Miami Baseball Looks For First ACC Series Sweep of the Season: Live Updates, Game 3
One is good, but two is better as the Miami Hurricanes pick up another series win. They defeated the Cardinals 4-3 by shutting the doors on them in a bullpen game. Now the Canes look to get their first sweep of ACC play this season with their ace AJ Ciscar.
Cisar entered the season as the Canes' Friday starter, but Rob Evans has developed into their new ace, while AJ was working his way back from an injury. Now this is his second weekend as a starter on Sunday, itching to get the Canes where they want to be.
The Hurricanes' offense saw some change as well, with more freshman magic and Fabio Peralta's SportsCenter top 10-worthy plays.
The Canes look to put on a clean and electric show for those at home.
Pregame:
1st Inning
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5