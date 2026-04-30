How to Watch Miami Seek It's Seventh Series Win in a Row Against NC State

The regular season is near the end, and the Miami Hurricanes seem to be a lock for the NCAA Tournament. Moreover, they still have a chance to get to a double-bye in the new look ACC Baseball Tournament format.

The Hurricanes still have a slim chance of hosting a regional, but it will have to be their best stretch of baseball this season without their superstar third baseman.

Daniel Cuvet is out with a stress fracture and will be out for some time. He has "no timetable" for his return as the Canes enter the most important part of their season.

Miami will travel on the road to face NC State, who are also fighting for its NCAA Tournament life to close out the regular season.

The Wolfpack has one of the most dangerous offenses in the country, and they rarely make defensive errors. They are the cleaner version of the Miami Hurricanes, just without the consistent starting pitching.

It is the one area that Miami has over them, but the key for Miami will be to play clean, error-free baseball as well.

On the positive side, the Hurricanes will still have their starting rotation with some movement. Rob Evans will be back and starting on Sunday to give him more time to recover after an ankle injury against Cal.

AJ Ciscar is likely back in his starting Friday slot and will give the same level of comfort as he had on Sundays.

Miami's Remaining Schedule:

NC State ((RPI — 54)

Louisville (RPI — 84)

Florida State ((RPI — 16)

How to Watch: Miami at NC State

Miami Catcher Alex Sosa hitting a homerun against Boston College | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

When:

Friday, May 1, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 2, 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 3, 1:00 p.m.

Where: Doak Field at Dail Park, Raleigh, North Carolina

TV: ACCN

Last Time Out, Wolfpack: For the first time since 2022, NC State sweeps the season series against East Carolina after an eight-inning, 12-2 run-rule victory over the Pirates Tuesday night at the Doak. It was the ninth win of the season to end in a run-rule for the Pack and the second to come via a walk-off.

Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Last Time Out, Hurricanes: The Miami Hurricanes didn't have a midweek game this week as their last time out was against Cal when AJ Ciscar pitched a gem to lift the Canes to a series victory over the Golden Bears.

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