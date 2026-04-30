Can Miami Continue to Overcome the Worst Fielding in the ACC, With More Offense?
The Miami Hurricanes have a small issue to finish out the rest of the regular season. Even though they are in fourth place in conference standings and one of the best offenses in the country, they are the worst fielding team in the ACC.
They lead the conference in errors, and every other game, it seems to be one of the main issues that allows teams to get in runs.
Moreover, now with star third baseman Daniel Cuvet out indefinitely, the offense could take a hit in the final three weekends before the ACC Tournament gets underway.
Miami's Remaining Teams to Face:
NC State ((RPI — 54)
Louisville (RPI — 84)
Florida State ((RPI — 16)
It's clear that Miami has Omaha aspirations, but the little things that haunted them last season during the Super Regionals still haunt them now. Miami needs to find a way to play its best baseball right now, as quickly as possible, to figure out what works well, lineup-wise and defensively.
It is rare to see the same lineup in back-to-back games for the Hurricanes, with J.D. Arteaga consistently shuffling things around. Even with all the movement, they are a top-four team in the ACC offensively. It has saved them time and time again with smart smallball baseball, and on other days, just bomb after bomb.
However, those adjustments can struggle in a series. It's why Arteaga switches so much with his players depending on who the pitcher is and who isn't.
Behind Rob Evans, the Hurricanes play their best and cleanest baseball, while behind the other two starters, it can be hit or miss. For the Hurricanes' defense, if they can translate that over to other games, then that will be the biggest key to their season. They have an extremely high ceiling, but if they get knocked out of the regionals quickly, then it could be an issue.
Moreover, even with the consistent changes in and out of the lineup, the Hurricanes as a team are still hitting over .300. They are top 20 in hits, home runs, batting average, and average earned runs per game. They are playing elite offense, with more time needed defensively.
However, Arteaga isn't worried because at Miami's best, they can play clean baseball. They are simple mistakes, but they can easily cost them a game in the NCAA Tournament and beyond.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5