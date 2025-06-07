How To Watch NCAA Super Regionals: Miami at Louisville, Game Two
LOUISVILLE, KY —It's do or die for the Miami Hurricanes. After getting into a jam against the Louisville Cardinals, the Canes will call on their ace to deliver another massive game. They will need everything from Griffin Hugus, as he will try to keep the power of the Cards at a minimum.
The Canes' offense has to the story of the day. After leaving 12 on base in game one, the Hurricanes will try and find a way to bring in those players.
" We kind of got away from that, a little bit, you know, from the identity of our team, Dorian Gonzalez Jr. said after Friday's loss. "We are going to bounce back tomorrow and be the team that we are."
The Canes will need a star performances from Daniel Cuvet and another player. One in mind would be Jake Ogden who went 0-5 at the plate yesterday. The game was played a lot closer than what the score indicated. The Defense of the Canes was outstanding, but it came down to the offensive performance.
How To Watch: Miami at Louisville
What: University of Miami Hurricanes vs. Louisville
When: Friday, June 5
Time: 11:00 a.m ET
Where: Jim Patterson Stadium, Louisville, KY
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN+
Super Regional Schedule:
GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 6 - All times are Eastern
Note: Game times and ESPN Network are subject to change
Miami (FL) (34-25) at Louisville (38-21)
3 p.m. (ESPN2), 11 a.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD)