WATCH: Miami Hurricanes Post Game Press Conference After Game One Super Regional Loss
LOUISVILLE, KY — The Hurricanes still have a positive mindset despite being down 1-0. They still believe that they can get things done, and if they do, they will have a Sunday game to prepare for.
Head Coach J.D. Arteaga
(Opening Statement)
"That one got away from us quickly. I think early on we were trying to do too much. We had our chances early in that game, I think we left eight guys on base in the first four innings. A couple of times we got leadoff doubles and we weren't able to push a run across. When we're getting into that mode when we're trying to take a swing and the big swing that's not really our game. Hopefully tomorrow we get back to our identity and the way we play our game and we've got one of our best guys on the mound so we'll be ready to go."
(On the bullpen's performance and what he liked)
"They competed and threw strikes. The best thing is that they gave the rest of our guys a chance to be fresh for tomorrow. They did what they were asked to do and that's what they've done all year. It's never a lack of effort when we don't do what we're supposed to do. They give us everything they've got and they did their part. If we win tomorrow and Sunday it's because of those guys out of the bullpen."
(On the game plan against Patrick Forbes)
"He's got a good arm. Like Dorian [Gonzalez] said he was on, his stuff was good, he's a strikeout guy and that's exactly what he did today. I just thought we tried to match his power with power swings that went a little too long instead of just trying to make contact and letting him produce all the power. We had him against the ropes a couple of times I think going into the second or third inning. We just couldn't get that big hit. It was a classic case of trying to do too much. They did a good job. He made pitches when he needed to."
(How will the lineup back bounce tomorrow, facing elimination?)
Max Galvin, Jr., OF
"We've been doing it all year. Just simplify everything and come out tomorrow and have short swings and put good swings on good pitches."
(On what made Patrick Forbes so effective against you all today?)
Max Galvin, Jr., OF
"I mean he established his fastball early, you know he's a guy who throws really hard. He's a really good pitcher, I think as a team like J.D. (Miami head coach J.D. Artega) said earlier, we've been trying to do too much, and we need to go back to who we are individually."
Dorian Gonzalez, Sr., OF
"All the credit to him (Patrick Forbes), he's obviously a very good pitcher. His stuff was on today and at the end of the day, we didn't make an adjustment."
(On how do you stem the tide as the road team in an environment like this?)
Dorian Gonzalez, Sr., OF
"Yeah, it can definitely get loud in these environments, but it's just staying together really. Keeping the energy up in the dugout. Today, we kind of got away from that, a little bit, you know from the identity of our team. We are going to bounce back tomorrow and be the team that we are."