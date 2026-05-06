How to Watch Super Regionals Rematch Between Miami and Louisville

The Miami Hurricanes enter the final home series of the season with one goal: to win. They will battle against the Louisville Cardinals in a Super Regional rematch with both programs heading in opposite directions.

The Cardinals have lost their last five games, and the Hurricanes are playing for positioning in the ACC and the NCAA Tournament.

Moreover, with the Canes struggling after dropping their series against NC State, they are looking to play their best baseball of the season at the right time.

A series win would put them in a position to play against Florida State for the bye and also improve their RPI.

It's RPI season, and the Hurricanes are taking full advantage. Against the Cardinals, they face one of the best players in the country, Tague Davis, who leads the nation with 30 home runs and 84 RBIs and is second in OPS at 1.370, and one of the frontrunners for the Golden Spikes award, comes to break the heart of the Hurricanes.

The Canes are also dealing with injuries of their own without their superstar hitter, Daniel Cuvet. He has missed the last two weeks of play due to a stress fracture and is likely to miss the rest of the regular season.

However, even with Davis playing like the best player in the country, the Hurricanes have to take advantage of this situation. The Canes are still the worst fielding team in the ACC, even if they are top five in double plays, and have a questionable bullpen that could be great at points or go up in flames in an instant.

Against a team that sent them out during last season's postseason, the Hurricanes will come in with a new fire that could spark them for the rest of the regular season and into this year's postseason.

How to Watch: Louisville at Miami

Miami Baseball preparing and warming up at UCF before game on Tuesday. | Miami Hurricanes Athletics'

When:

Thursday, May 7th, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 8th, 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 9th, 2:00 p.m.

Where: Coral Gables, Fla

TV: ACCN, ACCNX

Last Time Out, Louisville: The Cardinals took on an SEC foe in midweek play and gave up 12 runs to their 6. It was their fifth loss in a row, taking a hit to their NCAA Tournament and ACC Tournament goals.

Last Time Out, Hurricanes: The Hurricanes cancelled their midweek game against FIU, so their last time out was against NC State on the road, where they gifted the Wolfpack a series that helped them with positioning in the NCAA Tournament.

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