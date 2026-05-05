Miami Cancels Final Midweek Game of the Season Avoiding RPI Scare

The Miami Hurricanes need a tune-up game, but now they will walk into the final two series of the weekend without any baseball being played.

"Due to overnight conditions in the Coral Gables area last night, the playing surface at Mark Light Field has been deemed unplayable, forcing the cancellation of tonight’s game against FIU," Miami Athletics announced.

The Canes are coming off another disappointing weekend, gifting another series to another ACC team. Miami's talent is there, but the little things, like fielding and errors, continue to harm the team that has high expectations for itself after reaching Super Regionals last season.

They were looking for a series sweep against FIU, who gave them problems last season, but entering this year, the Canes finished with a near-perfect midweek record, only giving up one loss. Now they are preparing to make a new statement against the same team that knocked them out of the postseason last year.

The Hurricanes will face the Louisville Cardinals in the final home series of the season, battling against one of the best players in the ACC, while also fighting for their lives to remain in contention for the double-bye in the ACC Tournament.

If Miami can get past the Cardinals, then they have a one-on-one battle with Florida State for the double-bye. It would also be helpful for their RPI as they try to land in the best regional, which could give them a chance to host Super Regionals if they advance out of the first group stage.

However, the standings can also be their friend with a warm-up game before they have to face the top of the conference. The Canes did not face Georgia Tech or North Carolina this season.

Dropping a close series against Boston College hurt them, and the best resume win is against Wake Forest. The Canes need to win both these series to prove they are a serious team this season.

Updated ACC Standings (as of 5/3)

1. Georgia Tech (19-5 ACC, 39-8 Overall)

2. North Carolina (18-7, 37-9-1)

3. Boston College (35-16 overall, 17-10 ACC)

4. Florida State (15-9, 33-14)

5. Miami (33-14, 13-11)

6. Wake Forest (32-17, 14-13)

7. Virginia (32-16, 12-12)

8. NC State (30-17, 12-12)

9. Virginia Tech (25-21, 13-14)

10. Pittsburgh (28-18, 10-14)

11. Louisville (26-22, 10-14)

12. Stanford (22-22, 10-14)

13. Notre Dame (24-20, 11-16)

14. Duke (23-24, 9-16)

15. Clemson (28-20, 8-16)

16, California (24-23, 8-16)

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