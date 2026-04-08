How to Watch Miami Baseball Series Against Wake Forest

The Miami Hurricanes are coming off a nail bitting nineth inning save from closer Ryan Bilka and remain undefeated in midweek compeition after defeating FIU 9-7.

Now the Hurricanes turn their attention to Wake Forest, a program that is known for baseball, and a programthat is rated higher than them on the RPI.

The Hurricanes have sat balanced between the 25-30 since lossing to Duke on the road, while the Demon Deacons currently sit rated No. 24. They nearly beat the No. 11 team in the country, Costal Carolina, as well during their midweek, 2-1.

This is the perfect chance to the Hurricanes to show what they have learned since those losses, now boasting one of the best offenses in the country.

Derek Williams continues to lead the team in hitting and home runs, followed by Daniel Cuvet, and Alex Sosa.

It also helps that the Canes have started to see Jake Ogden take off and get back into a rhythm. Moreover, this is the perfect time for the Canes to show that their starting rotation can battle against the better teams in the ACC.

The Miami Hurricanes need to win this series if they want any chance of potentially hosting a regional this postseason.

The Demon Decons are coming to take the series on the road, while the Canes are fighting to show that these past few weekends haven't

How to Watch:

Miami Hurricanes catcher Alex Sosa (13) and right fielder Derek Williams (2) against Lafayette | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Who: Miami and Wake Forest

When:

Friday, April 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 11, at 6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 12, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mark Light Stadium, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACCNX

Last Time Out, Wake Forest: Wake Forest battled and dropped a tightly contested game to No. 11 Coastal Carolina (24-8, 11-1 Sun Belt) 2-1 on Tuesday night. Their bullpen led the way while the offense struggled against solid pitching.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Miami Hurricanes (25-8, 6-6 ACC) survived a late comeback by the FIU Panthers Tuesday night at Mark Light Field, 9-7. Miami reliever TJ Coats (5-1) earned the win, delivering a strong outing with 6.0 innings pitched, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with two walks while recording a career-high seven strikeouts.

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