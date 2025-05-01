All Hurricanes

J.D. Arteaga Gives Injury Update Ahead of Matchup Against No. 13 NC State

The Miami Hurricanes are dealing with some injuries heading into their massive weekend against NC State as head coach J.D. Arteaga gives a few injury updates before first pitch.

Justice Sandle

Cather Todd Hudson after his first homerun as a Hurricane against Niagara.
Cather Todd Hudson after his first homerun as a Hurricane against Niagara. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes have been riding a hot streak but they have also been hampered by injuries during the season.

They lost Friday starter Nick Robert for the season with Tommy John, and now head coach J.D. Arteaga confirms that left fielder Derek Williams and first baseman Todd Hudson will be out for some time after getting hand surgery after some discomfort this season.

"I mean right now, best case scenario [Derek Williams] back that Tuesday of the ACC tournament, Arteaga said. "It's a four-week window there. I guess the best-case scenario has two weeks with no physical activity. It's his left hand, but he'll start swinging the bat next Tuesday, and and really comes down to pain tolerance and what he can deal with, and he's got a little bit of a football mentality. He stayed in the game and and and smoked a line drive to left his last at bat with a broken hand. So I feel pretty confident he'll be back in the lineup by that weekend, but he's not on Friday and we got our lineup set for Friday."

"They both had the same thing, Arteaga said. "They had surgery together, I think they were back to back, so they're both on the same exact injury. The handmade bone on the right hand [for Hudson]. [Williams] being left-handed, it was on his right hand instead of left."

Williams was the third-best hitter on the team before going down and was consistent as a cleanup hitter. Hudson was hit or miss at the plate but was clean defensively. The Canes will still roll with the same lineup that has gotten them to this point this season.

How to Watch NC State Wolf Pack at Miami Hurricanes Baseball

What: North Carolina State Wolf Pack @ University of Miami Hurricanes

When: Friday, May 2

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ACCNX

Published
