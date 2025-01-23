Just A Minute: A Sophomore Slump or Superstar Growth From Daniel Cuvet
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes baseball season is nearly here and now it is time to look at what their poteniel star player is ready to do with another year under his belt.
Star sophomore Daniel Cuvet was named a Preseason All-American by D1Baseball marking it his third preseason honor and second preseason all-American distinction after being named a Perfect Game Preseason All-American while also being tabbed to Perfect Game’s Preseason All-ACC team and ranked among the top 10 sophomores nationwide by the publication.
As a freshman, he broke the Miami freshman homerun record at 24 and led the team in batting average (.351), and RBI (75). The home run record has been in place for 28 years, set by Pat Burrell in his 1997 campaign. Alongside that record, he tied for second-most in a season by a Hurricane regardless of class
Heading into NCAA Tournament, no Division I freshman had tallied more home runs, RBI, or total bases (170) than Cuvet. Among freshmen nationally, he ranked second in slugging (.736) and third in OPS (1.165) and hits (81).
Now the question is will he hit a sophomore slump or break through as one of the best players in the ACC. The Hurricanes have more than just milkshakes this season and Cuvet looks to led the charge of a very young team moving forward.