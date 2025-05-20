Live ACC Tournament Updates: California at Miami
3rd Inning
Bottom: de la Torre continues to deal against the Hurricanes. Marsh gets on base but that is the only offense to comes from the Canes so far. Cal is playing out of their minds right now.
Cal 2, Miami 0
Top: Hugus sends a breaking ball that gets launched out of the park to get the first runs on the board. He gives up one bad inning a game, but will likely put up more zeros the rest of the way.
2nd Inning
Bottom: de la Torre with 10 pitches and two strikeouts. He is throwing with some fire right now, but the Hurricanes can catch his high fastball.
Top: A questionable box from the Ump for Hugus, but he only allows one hit in the inning. He looks sharp and is placing some amazing balls in the zone.
1st Inning
Miami Hurricanes Starting Lineup
California Golden Bears Starting Lineup
Jake Ogden
Jarren Advincula
Max Galvin
PJ Moutzouridis
Daniel Cuvet
Dominic Smaldino
Dorian Gonzalez Jr.
Jacob French
Tanner Smith
Carl Schmidt
Bobby Marsh
Max Handron
Renzo Gonzalez
Cade Campbell
Fabio Peralta
Alex Birge
Michael Torres
Ethan Kodama
Picther: Griffin Hugus
Pitcher: Oliver de la Torre
The Miami Hurricanes baseball team ended their regular season with a whimper on Saturday against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. After months of incredible baseball and consistent winning, they stumbled down the stretch, losing five of their final six games. However, the team will have to pull themselves together and refocus as they prepare for the ACC Tournament, which kicks off on Tuesday.
The No. 9 seed Hurricanes will open up against No. 16 seed Cal Golden Bears in a win or go home first round matchup. Cal did not have a great season, finishing just 22 - 30 overall and 9 - 21 in conference play. This is a game that Miami should be the favorites to win, but they will have to bounce back and play better ball than they have been as of late. The winner will advance to Round 2 on Wednesday, May 21.
How to Watch Cal Golden Bears At Miami Hurricanes Baseball
What: Cal Golden Bears @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Tuesday, May 20
Time: 9:00 AM EST
Where: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, North Carolina
TV: ACC Network
Live Stream: N/A
Miami Player To Watch
Daniel Cuvet, Miami Hurricanes - Cuvet has been far and away the Canes' top player this season. His 76 RBIs are 30 more than anyone else on the team, and his 16 home runs at least double every other teammate's total for the season. His .374 batting average is also a team best. He has been hitting for power and contact, and dominated against ACC pitching. How far Miami goes in this tournament will have a lot to do with how he plays when the lights shine their brightest.