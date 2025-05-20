All Hurricanes

Live ACC Tournament Updates: California at Miami

Justice Sandle

3rd Inning

Bottom: de la Torre continues to deal against the Hurricanes. Marsh gets on base but that is the only offense to comes from the Canes so far. Cal is playing out of their minds right now.

Cal 2, Miami 0

Top: Hugus sends a breaking ball that gets launched out of the park to get the first runs on the board. He gives up one bad inning a game, but will likely put up more zeros the rest of the way.

2nd Inning

Bottom: de la Torre with 10 pitches and two strikeouts. He is throwing with some fire right now, but the Hurricanes can catch his high fastball.

Top: A questionable box from the Ump for Hugus, but he only allows one hit in the inning. He looks sharp and is placing some amazing balls in the zone.

1st Inning

Miami Hurricanes Starting Lineup

California Golden Bears Starting Lineup

Jake Ogden

Jarren Advincula

Max Galvin

PJ Moutzouridis

Daniel Cuvet

Dominic Smaldino

Dorian Gonzalez Jr.

Jacob French

Tanner Smith

Carl Schmidt

Bobby Marsh

Max Handron

Renzo Gonzalez

Cade Campbell

Fabio Peralta

Alex Birge

Michael Torres

Ethan Kodama

Picther: Griffin Hugus

Pitcher: Oliver de la Torre

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team ended their regular season with a whimper on Saturday against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. After months of incredible baseball and consistent winning, they stumbled down the stretch, losing five of their final six games. However, the team will have to pull themselves together and refocus as they prepare for the ACC Tournament, which kicks off on Tuesday.

The No. 9 seed Hurricanes will open up against No. 16 seed Cal Golden Bears in a win or go home first round matchup. Cal did not have a great season, finishing just 22 - 30 overall and 9 - 21 in conference play. This is a game that Miami should be the favorites to win, but they will have to bounce back and play better ball than they have been as of late. The winner will advance to Round 2 on Wednesday, May 21.   

How to Watch Cal Golden Bears At Miami Hurricanes Baseball

What: Cal Golden Bears @ University of Miami Hurricanes

When: Tuesday, May 20

Time: 9:00 AM EST

Where: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: N/A

Miami Player To Watch

Daniel Cuvet, Miami Hurricanes - Cuvet has been far and away the Canes' top player this season. His 76 RBIs are 30 more than anyone else on the team, and his 16 home runs at least double every other teammate's total for the season. His .374 batting average is also a team best. He has been hitting for power and contact, and dominated against ACC pitching. How far Miami goes in this tournament will have a lot to do with how he plays when the lights shine their brightest.  

